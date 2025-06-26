"Go teach your islanders to be kind" - Love Island USA fans accuse producers of hypocrisy over anti-harassment message

On June 25, 2025, Love Island USA shared an anti-harassment message on its social media platforms, urging fans to be respectful and kind toward the participants, also known as Islanders. The post thanked the viewers for their support while also reminding them that the Islanders were real people who were just trying to entertain.

Ad

The post received a lot of attention on X, currently sitting at over eight million views. While some fans agreed with the messages, others accused the producers of hypocrisy, noting that they should first focus on fixing how the Islanders treat each other. One fan on X wrote,

"Bring back Jeremiah! He was bullied and abused on live tv by boys and girls! Your islanders were complicit in abuse! You weren’t kind to him! Go teach your islanders to be kind!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Interesting you chose now to speak, where was this statement when the Huda hate was at its peak," a netizen wrote.

"How you gunna be anti bullying but you let it happen in your house???" a fan expressed.

"posting this knowing you let Jeremiah get berated for a week on national television, ostracized by a trio of hateful bum ass mfs THEN letting Nic (the fakest yet ‘closest’ one to said someone) get to RETURN to the villa after being dumped but not Jeremiah himself while is CRAZY," an X user commented.

Ad

Some Love Island USA fans accused the producers of picking up problematic contestants and editing the show in a biased way to push certain narratives.

"yet your producers have been caught editing episodes to paint Huda in a bad light, casted two guys who follow andrew tate, two people who are trumpies, and a zionist," an X user wrote.

"The same goes for you as well. you owe the women in this villa so much more protection considering the men you’re casting as their ‘love interests’ cuz having an idf soldier and a palestinian woman in the same villa it's certainly a choice," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"This energy coming after editing Huda to be a villain, when Jeremiah was being bullied and letting in trumpers, Zionists and taters come of it," a fan commented.

Why did Love Island USA producers share the anti-harassment message?

Ad

Love Island USA season 7 has been getting a lot more attention than its previous season, solely because of continuous drama-filled interactions and situations taking place in the villa.

Huda and Jeremiah's connection has been one of the primary topics of discussion, both among the Islanders and the viewers.

Tensions escalated after the public coupled Jeremiah with the bombshell Iris and put Huda at the bottom. Fearing Jeremiah was losing interest in her, Huda began openly criticizing and cursing him.

Ad

While some fans empathized with the emotional situation and moved on, others crossed a line by taking their frustrations to social media, where they began harassing the Islanders involved.

This was just one of many instances for which the Love Island USA producers might have released the anti-harassment message.

In episode 17 of Love Island USA season 7, which aired on June 21, 2025, even host Ariana Madix stepped in to address the growing concern.

Ad

Ariana began her statement by expressing her appreciation for the Love Island USA fan base for this immense support, even calling them the "best fans across the entire globe." However, she noted that she also had something to say to some of the fans online.

The host urged the fans to respect the contestants and their families. She also asked them to stop harassing the Islanders by posting rude things on their social media pages.

Ad

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More