Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service : Why did the celebrity chef close a restaurant abruptly at lunch?

Episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service was released on August 6, 2025. It saw the celebrity chef successfully changing the face of a fast-food joint called Bruno's. He used everything in his power to make its elderly owner understand the importance of handing over the restaurant's reins to his son. He played baseball with the father-son duo and even taught the son how to cook. However, this wasn't the first time Gordon was taking extreme measures to transform a restaurant. In the same episode, before Gordon made the rectifying changes to the joint, he shut it down abruptly during lunch because he was fed up with its practices. Why did the chef shut down Bruno's during lunch on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service? One standard practice that the team at Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service followed was that they sent undercover customers to the restaurant they were looking to transform. The undercover diners this episode were Hell's Kitchen season 3 winner and restaurant entrepreneur, Rock Harper, and Hell's Kitchen season 22 finalist and private chef, Sammi Tarantino. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe body cams on Sammi and Rock helped Gordon get a better view of the service at the table and the food that was being served. Gordon, who was inspecting the scene from a van parked outside the restaurant, used the movable cameras to keep an eye on the workings of the kitchen. The staff and owners of Bruno thought those cameras were for a fake show called Restaurant Refresh. Sammi first noted that their menu was huge, then told Brie, the server, that she was a vegetarian. She ordered mozzarella sticks and eggplant parm, while Rock got pork roll and cheese. While waiting for their order, Sammi pointed out the dust on the seat covers. This was when Gordon spotted in one of his cameras that the marinara sauce, which had meatballs in it, was being served with Sammi's vegetarian meal. &quot;What are they doing? The practices are all wrong,&quot; Gordon said. When the sauce arrived on Sammi's table, she asked the server if everything she had been served was vegetarian. She asked the question at Gordon's request. The server offered to change the sauce and told Sammi that the one that was served to her might have been touched by meatballs. Gordon, who was watching over, called the mess up a &quot;vegetarian's worst nightmare&quot;. Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star (Image via Instagram/@gordongram)Another thing that Gordon spotted in Bruno's kitchen was that a Canadian ham was cooking right next to Sammi's eggplant on the grill. He pointed out that the eggplant was supposed to be a vegetarian dish. &quot;If that's vegetarian, then I'm going to become a nun,&quot; he said. As soon as Sammi and Rock tasted the food on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, they called it &quot;gross&quot;. Rock noted that the ham inside his sandwich was burnt. Sammi wondered how someone could execute any dish well when they had 150 items on the menu. She also said that what she was eating tasted like it had juices from the meat. Meanwhile, at another table, a customer complained about the meat being undercooked. The server was compelled to take the dish back to cook it some more. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star said he felt irresponsible sitting there while things such were going down at the restaurant. So he stepped in and asked everyone to leave without letting them finish their lunch. Tim, the owner of the restaurant, asked Gordon not to cuss, but he said Tim would cuss too if he saw what Gordon had just seen. For more updates on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, fans can follow Gordon's official Instagram, @gordongram.