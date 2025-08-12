"Gotta watch where I keep my alliances" - Below Deck star Kyle Stillie reflects after guest hookup rumors put his job on the line

Deckhand Kyle Stillie from Below Deck season 12 responded to the aftermath of rumors suggesting he had a romantic encounter with a married charter guest, a claim that jeopardized his role on the St. David. In the August 18 episode, Kyle told producers, &quot;It's a wake-up call in a professional sense and also in, like, how you trust other people. He could've just kept his mouth shut. It just proves that I have gotta watch where I keep my alliances.&quot; The conversation followed his meeting with Captain Kerry Titheradge after fellow deckhand Damo Yorg raised concerns.Kyle Stillie responds to allegations and reflects on Below Deck crew trust issuesCrew reactions to the alleged hookup View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle first told Chef Anthony Iracane, Hugo Ortega, and Solène Favreau that he had a short meeting with co-primary guest Helen, which he referred to as &quot;in the sea&quot; during a beach trip. He subsequently reiterated this claim in front of Damo, Fraser Olender, and Rainbeau de Roos, prompting inquiries from the crew.Hugo stated that it was possible Kyle did or did not engage in the act, but emphasized that crew members should not cross &quot;boundaries&quot; or become too familiar with guests.Fraser shared with a producer that engaging in such actions would be &quot;inappropriate&quot; and expressed concern that it might put Kyle in the firing line. Fraser later added, &quot;Do I think it happened? I don't know. Plausible deniability: You're surrounded by every single other guest and crew member on a public beach... Regardless, that's inappropriate. That's unacceptable.&quot;Captain Kerry’s investigationDustin Cone @Dustin_ConeLINKEven if Kyle was joking about “slipping it in” the charter guest, it’s still wildly inappropriate! Captain may not have fired him but they will NEVER look at Kyle the same way again #BelowDeckAfter Damo advised Kyle to speak to the captain directly, Kyle told Captain Kerry that during the beach outing with the primary, they were “rather close,” but nothing happened. He explained that he may have said things that would suggest otherwise. He added, &quot;Dead-set looking you in the eye, nothing happened at all... I really hope you do believe me because genuinely nothing did happen.&quot;Captain Kerry, during a Below Deck confessional, shared that his first instinct was to believe that Kyle was &quot;lying to him.&quot; He mentioned that the situation was intolerable, that he needed to look into it further, and that if Kyle was indeed responsible, he should be removed from the vessel.In the course of his investigation, Damo informed the captain that at the beach, Helen had been asking Kyle to enter the water with her and support her, while she was &quot;topless.&quot; However, Damo pointed out that there were typically two or three other guests nearby. Hugo expressed that he hoped Kyle was professional enough not to engage in such behavior, but he felt &quot;disappointed&quot; by the entire situation.Decision on Kyle’s positionKyle Stillie (Image via Instagram/@that.scottishguy)Following a conversation with the Below Deck team, Captain Kerry informed Kyle that everyone he had talked to thought he was &quot;just talking sh*t.&quot; He then inquired if Kyle had done it, to which Kyle replied that he had not and was completely certain. When a producer posed the same question, Kyle recommended they &quot;give Helen a call.&quot; Captain Kerry concluded, &quot;With the evidence I have, I want you to stay. But pull your head in [and] get the job done. I don't want you that close to guests anymore.&quot; In a Below Deck confessional, he noted that without proof, he could not take further action beyond a reprimand.Below Deck is available for viewers to stream anytime on Peacock.