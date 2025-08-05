  • home icon
What happened to the "drunk" Below Deck guest on season 12 episode 10? Details explored

By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 05, 2025 03:26 GMT
Charter guest Kelly in Below Deck season 12 episode 9 (Image via Bravo)

A tense charter on Below Deck season 12 came to a turning point during episode 10 when the crew was forced to remove a guest due to ongoing safety concerns. Following a series of escalating incidents that began the previous day, Kelly, described by Captain Kerry Titheradge as "extremely drunk", was escorted off the yacht by French police.

"She went from zero to a thousand in a moment. I've never seen someone this out of control before." Titheradge said during a Below Deck confessional in the episode.

With co-primary Helen accompanying her to a hotel, the charter continued after Kelly departed from St. David.

Below Deck season 12 guest Kelly escorted off yacht after drunken outburst

Kelly was removed from the yacht after safety concerns

Trending

The events began in the Below Deck episode 9, when Kelly boarded the yacht and began drinking shortly after arrival. Crew members quickly noticed signs of intoxication. At lunch, she damaged a centerpiece, prompting Kerry to cut off her alcohol consumption with support from Helen.

Despite this, Kelly requested a banana boat ride and refused to wear a life vest. She jumped into the sea and challenged the crew to stop her. Once brought back on board, she resisted attempts to calm her down, scratched Captain Kerry, and shouted insults.

As episode 10 resumed, French authorities arrived on board to assist with Kelly’s removal. She also appeared confused, searching for a bag that was already on her shoulder. Captain Kerry held a debrief with the crew immediately after.

"She just got more and more aggressive, which makes everyone’s safety at risk. It had to be done," he stated.

The night before, the crew had blocked all exits to prevent Kelly from entering the water again after she jumped in without a life vest, despite being ordered not to.

Guests react, and Helen returns to resume the trip

The other charter guests expressed support for Captain Kerry’s decision. One referred to Kelly’s behavior as "belligerently drunk," and several admitted they had concerns about her joining the trip from the start.

In a phone call with Helen, guest Brian encouraged her to distance herself from Kelly. He suggested she should return to the yacht and continue enjoying the vacation. Helen later called Captain Kerry to express her gratitude. She told him:

"Everybody's safe and sound...That was exhausting, but she's safe. You did the right thing, truly, and thank you."

Captain Kerry explains the decision to remove Kelly

After the events on Below Deck, Captain Kerry Titheradge addressed and clarified the reasons for his actions concerning Kelly in an Instagram post on July 31.

“Leadership isn’t just about steering the yacht—it’s about protecting everyone on board,” he wrote.
He emphasized that Kelly’s drinking escalated quickly and required immediate intervention.

“I had to make a tough call—cut off alcohol, contain the situation, and prioritize the safety of every guest and crew member.”

Titheradge explained that the crew blocked the exits due to concern that Kelly might harm herself by jumping overboard. He emphasized being "genuinely concerned" about the potential danger she posed to herself.

The Below Deck captain clarified that the approach was not intended as punishment, but to prevent a serious incident. He concluded by stating,

“I stand by every decision. And I stand by my crew, who handled this moment with strength and professionalism.”

Season 12 of Below Deck is available to watch anytime on Peacock.

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

