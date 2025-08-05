What happened to the "drunk" Below Deck guest on season 12 episode 10? Details explored

A tense charter on Below Deck season 12 came to a turning point during episode 10 when the crew was forced to remove a guest due to ongoing safety concerns. Following a series of escalating incidents that began the previous day, Kelly, described by Captain Kerry Titheradge as &quot;extremely drunk&quot;, was escorted off the yacht by French police.&quot;She went from zero to a thousand in a moment. I've never seen someone this out of control before.&quot; Titheradge said during a Below Deck confessional in the episode.With co-primary Helen accompanying her to a hotel, the charter continued after Kelly departed from St. David.Below Deck season 12 guest Kelly escorted off yacht after drunken outburstKelly was removed from the yacht after safety concernsThe events began in the Below Deck episode 9, when Kelly boarded the yacht and began drinking shortly after arrival. Crew members quickly noticed signs of intoxication. At lunch, she damaged a centerpiece, prompting Kerry to cut off her alcohol consumption with support from Helen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite this, Kelly requested a banana boat ride and refused to wear a life vest. She jumped into the sea and challenged the crew to stop her. Once brought back on board, she resisted attempts to calm her down, scratched Captain Kerry, and shouted insults.As episode 10 resumed, French authorities arrived on board to assist with Kelly’s removal. She also appeared confused, searching for a bag that was already on her shoulder. Captain Kerry held a debrief with the crew immediately after.&quot;She just got more and more aggressive, which makes everyone’s safety at risk. It had to be done,&quot; he stated.The night before, the crew had blocked all exits to prevent Kelly from entering the water again after she jumped in without a life vest, despite being ordered not to.Guests react, and Helen returns to resume the trip View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe other charter guests expressed support for Captain Kerry’s decision. One referred to Kelly’s behavior as &quot;belligerently drunk,&quot; and several admitted they had concerns about her joining the trip from the start.In a phone call with Helen, guest Brian encouraged her to distance herself from Kelly. He suggested she should return to the yacht and continue enjoying the vacation. Helen later called Captain Kerry to express her gratitude. She told him:&quot;Everybody's safe and sound...That was exhausting, but she's safe. You did the right thing, truly, and thank you.&quot;Captain Kerry explains the decision to remove KellyAfter the events on Below Deck, Captain Kerry Titheradge addressed and clarified the reasons for his actions concerning Kelly in an Instagram post on July 31.“Leadership isn’t just about steering the yacht—it’s about protecting everyone on board,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe emphasized that Kelly’s drinking escalated quickly and required immediate intervention.“I had to make a tough call—cut off alcohol, contain the situation, and prioritize the safety of every guest and crew member.”Titheradge explained that the crew blocked the exits due to concern that Kelly might harm herself by jumping overboard. He emphasized being &quot;genuinely concerned&quot; about the potential danger she posed to herself.The Below Deck captain clarified that the approach was not intended as punishment, but to prevent a serious incident. He concluded by stating,“I stand by every decision. And I stand by my crew, who handled this moment with strength and professionalism.”Season 12 of Below Deck is available to watch anytime on Peacock.