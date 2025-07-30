"Gotten better with age": My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore reflects on her journey throughout the show

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 episode 5 aired on July 29, 2025. The show's recent season features Whitney Way Thore exploring her life and sharing her perspective while navigating through her struggles, including obesity and more. Whitney has been associated with the show for over a decade now, with the show's first season premiering in 2015.Reflecting on her time over the years, the reality show star appeared for an interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 29, 2025. She discussed various topics, including her journey throughout My Big Fat Fabulous Life. She also opened up about pregnancy, choosing the donor for artificial insemination, and more.&quot;When I look back at earlier seasons, I guess it's always like this. You're like, Oh my God, was I wearing that? Did I look like that? You know, like I just really feel that I've gotten better with age, just in all respects. And you know, not everybody can say that. So I feel very lucky,&quot; said Whitney.My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore looks back on her time on the TLC show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhitney Way Thore from My Big Fat Fabulous Life opened up about the show and her life in her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight. The TLC show star reflected on her journey in the series, saying how there were some things that have always been part of her Big Fat Fabulous Life journey and were the foundation of the series. She added that these were also the things of which she was &quot;really proud.&quot;She also talked about the &quot;positivity&quot; and &quot;reliability&quot; that the show offers to people.&quot;I would say the positivity and like, the relatability that it brings to people. And the love that people can see like, with my friends and my family. I just feel so privileged to be able to put that in people's living rooms all over the world,&quot; she said.Whitney also said that people need &quot;a little more laughter and a little love&quot; in their lives, and felt that they were getting that from her show. She added that she was &quot;really, really satisfied&quot; with that, and that it makes her feel &quot;great&quot; that her career has provided people with those feelings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLooking back at the previous seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney said she felt she had gotten better with her age and that she felt lucky for that. On the show previously, she had talked about turning 40, and how she had started thinking about &quot;bigger things&quot; she wanted from her life. This included motherhood, which led to her pursuing artificial insemination. In the interview, she recalled her shock at learning how common artificial insemination was, as she didn't know anyone who had done it. She stated that learning stories from people about their experience with the process has been exciting. Whitney also said that through this, she was reminded of the judgment women face.&quot;But there is also...it always reminds me there's so much judgment really...just towards women for living, existing, breathing, being mothers, not being mothers, how they're gonna be mothers. And it's really disappointing,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that she was happy to be able to share her journey with everyone, especially for the women who felt &quot;shame&quot; about their infertility journey.Further in the interview, Whitney talked about how she had her eggs frozen, looked into adoption, and artificial insemination. The reason behind her decision to go with the latter, as she said, was her age and her biological clock. Doing that on her own, she referred to it as feeling &quot;really empowering.&quot;My Big Fat Fabulous Life, season 13, episode 5, is now streaming on TLC.