"Having second thoughts" — Below Deck Down Under star Brianna makes her feelings known about Harry

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired episode 15, titled Smoochies, on May 12, 2025. The segment saw the Third Stew, Brianna Duffield, express her stance on her connection with Harry Van Vliet. The pair, who had hit it off immediately after joining the Katina crew, now faced a problem with one of them reconsidering their feelings. In one of the segments of episode 15, Brianna told the cameras:

"I'm having second thoughts about me and Harry outside of the boat."

The Below Deck Down Under star expressed her feelings only after Lara asked about her relationship status with Harry. While Lara and the rest of the crew were under the impression that things were going well between them, Brianna detailed otherwise.

Brianna further explained that she felt unsure about continuing her connection with Harry outside the boat because she did not know if she was emotionally prepared to take on another relationship after having a recent heartbreak.

"I don't know if we are completely compatible" — Below Deck Down Under alum Brianna comes clean about her feelings toward Harry

After returning to the boat from their night out, Brianna and Harry shared a private moment, discussing their relationship's potential future. Harry mentioned that Brianna made him happy and that he looked forward to traveling with her after the season.

The Below Deck Down Under star wanted to go to Cape Town and enjoy the safari with just Brianna.

"You're going to be such an amazing travel partner," Brianna responded.

While they discussed the different places they could travel together, Harry mentioned that he once stayed at a hostel in New York. Brianna called it his "biggest red flag ever," recalling her own experience of staying at a hostel, where she had to use a communal bathroom.

Later in the Below Deck Down Under episode, when the Chief Stew, Lara, asked Brianna about her relationship status with Harry, she said:

"I think he is amazing, and he's relationship potential. I'm excited to travel with him and stuff."

However, Lara sensed a "but," and when she prodded Brianna, the latter disclosed that she was at that stage in her life where she was happy on her own.

While speaking to the cameras, Brianna explained:

"It hasn't been more than a year since I broke up with my ex-fiance. So, I don't know if emotionally I'm ready to invest into someone yet."

The Below Deck Down Under star then asked Lara if Harry had mentioned the "G-word" (girlfriend) to them while talking about her. When Lara clarified that they only joked about it, Brianna said it "could not happen."

She further mentioned:

"I don't know if we're completely compatible. I'm a little unsure."

Brianna then told Lara she was "in no rush for a title."

"Harry and I are very, very, close" — Below Deck Down Under fame Brianna talks about her equation with the cast member outside the show

During the April 21, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brianna was asked about her current dynamic with Harry. However, she responded without giving away a clear picture of their relationship status.

"Harry and I are very, very close. We talk often, but you're gonna have to wait until the season ends to see how this escalates," she said.

The Below Deck Down Under star confirmed that she was living in Australia, the same country as Harry, since November 2024.

While Brianna refused to reveal anything, Harry, during the March 12 episode of WWHL, confirmed that he was single and "on the prowl."

Stream Below Deck Down Under episodes on Peacock.

