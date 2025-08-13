“He brings a joy to the show”- Building the Band judge Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional about Liam Payne 

Building the Band season 1 concluded on July 23, 2025. It saw the three esteemed judges, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland, guiding the bands and bringing out their potential while judging the show. Liam Payne, the One Direction prodigy, passed away weeks after the filming for Building the Band wrapped up, so this was the last time he would appear on screen.

Nicole Scherzinger reflected on the time she spent with Liam in an interview with Today, put out on the news channel's official YouTube handle on July 25, 2025.

"He just shines on the show, and he just brings joy to the show," she said.

Liam passed away on October 16, 2024, which was weeks after Building the Band filming wrapped in August 2024. Nicole and Kelly shot with him through the summer of that year and shared proximity in his last days.

What did Building the Band judge Nicole Scherzinger say about her co-judge Liam Payne?

The host of the interview, Willie Giest, mentioned Liam's passing and appreciated the blessing and the tribute his family wrote for him during the show. He then asked Nicole what Liam brought to the set that gave her an insight into him.

Nicole stated that she put the One Direction together, referring to the mentoring she gave the group on the singing reality show, X Factor. She said that because of that, it felt like they had come full circle. She believed that it was a full circle moment for Liam as well because he was helping people in his field through Building the Band after the success he achieved.

"He's brought the personal experience. He's lived it," she added.

She got emotional while saying that she was excited for people to see the show because Liam "just shines" in it. She called him a "natural, beautiful, bright light," and added that anyone who got to know him knew that he had a "kind" and "giving" heart.

Nicole praised the fact that he was giving back after doing it all because he was able to give good advice to the bands from his personal experiences. She said that was the reason he was "great" at what he was doing on Building the Band and added that he shone on it.

She also said that he brought joy and sweetness to the show and that she was blown away by him, even when she was working with him.

"I was like, 'Wow, he really knows what he is talking about,'" she said.

She praised his way of articulation and his politeness. She also stated that he was a dear friend of hers, and so she was happy that the people were getting to remember him in a beautiful light.

Willie apologized to her for the loss of her friend, and agreed that the show would be beautiful for his fans because it felt "dark" when they heard the news of his passing, so they needed to see what he was like on the show. Addressing the tragic way of his passing, Nicole said,

"Everyone's complicated, it's called humans. It's the human spirit and soul".

Liam passed away after he fell from a third-floor balcony while he was intoxicated. Reports procured by the BBC stated that he tried to leave the room through the balcony, but fell to his death. Nicole said that she could only pray for people to be more compassionate and not speculate.

