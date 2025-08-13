Which Building the Band troupes are still together? Details explored 

Netflix’s Building the Band ended on July 23, 2025, with the win going to 3QUENCY, a girl group made up of Nori Moore, Wennely Quezada, and Brianna Mazzola. Mentored by judges Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, and Nicole Scherzinger, the show was filmed in summer 2024, with final performances shot in August. Since the finale, fans have wondered if the finalist bands are still together.

Five out of the six bands in the finale are still thriving; these include 3QUENCY, SZN4, Iconyx, Midnight 'Til Morning, and Siren Society. Sweet Seduction has fallen apart because its members wanted to follow their individual paths.

Below is a list of bands from Building the Band that are still together

1) 3QUENCY

The three band members of the group, i.e., Nori Moore, Wennely Quezada, and Brianna Mazzola, got a great kick-start to their career because of the $500,000 they bagged with the Building the Band title.

The band members said that they planned on using that money to grow themselves and to help their families. According to TVInsider, Wennely said that their group was "ride or die" and planned on constantly reinventing themselves in the future.

2) SZN4

This band consisted of Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart, and Katie Roeder. They secured the runners-up place in the competition, and they are keen on figuring out their future together.

Their first step is to blur the state borders and become relevant across the country. According to TVInsider, Katie said that they needed to plan things because everything cost money, and they all had their own lives in the places they lived.

"We’ve done a really good job of balancing our regular lives and making sure we’re still getting together," she added.

Cameron confirmed that while the group was making new music, they were still in the early stages.

3) Iconyx

Iconyx, also known as Soulidified, had Bradley Rittmann, Landon Boyce, Malik Heard, and Shade. They secured the third place on Building the Band but have been busy with their own lives ever since.

Their band hasn't separated, but it's not active either. They hope to regather and work as a band again. Bradley shared that it was the distance that was keeping them apart, because they hailed from different cities.

He added that while they were on the show, they shared the same space, and everything was made convenient. But in real life, when it came to taking a chance on their own, things seemed more serious.

4) Midnight 'Til Morning

The band members of this troupe were Conor Smith, Mason Watts, Shane Appell, Zach Newbould, and Alison Ogden. After securing the fourth place, they were committed to keeping their band together. They said that they came to Building the Band seeking to launch their solo careers, but after all the recognition they found as a group, they wished to keep working together.

Immediately after the filming ended, the four of them met up in Australia, Conor and Mason's home country, to work on their new music.

"Since the show finished, we’ve probably spent three months solid in the studio, just day in, day out. We’ve got a whole album ready to go," Mason revealed.

5) Siren Society

Siren Society secured the last place on Building the Band with band members Autumn Stallia, Erica Padilla, Jenna Dave, and Noriella. All four members of the group hail from different parts of the country but are still putting in the effort to come together to work as a group.

In an interview with Tudum, they revealed that they chatted on video calls every day and have also traveled to Los Angeles together. They said that it wasn't easy to come together, but they were committed to their relationship and what they were building together. They said their bond was beyond music and shared that they were working on finding their own style.

All 10 episodes of Building the Band are available to stream only on Netflix.

