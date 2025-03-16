"He contracted Bacterial Meningitis"— Dig World's founder, Jacob opens up about son's shocking illness on Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 16 aired a brand new episode, titled, Time to elevate your social game! on Friday, March 14, 2025. The segment featured several business owners who pitched their products and companies to the sharks hoping to get the investment they needed to further their businesses.

This included Jacob Robinson, the co-founder of Dig World. The entrepreneur came seeking $200,000 in exchange for 10% equity in his business. He introduced the construction theme park that gave everyone the opportunity to operate "real construction equipment."

When asked about what inspired Jacob to pursue the theme park, he spoke about his son, Pierce, and his backstory. He said when his son was 2 years old, Jacob's wife found him unconscious in his crib.

"We rushed him to the hospital. They weren't sure he was gonna make it. We learned he contracted bacterial meningitis," Jacob said.

The entrepreneur further revealed that his son was in a coma for 12 days and that they spent 75 days in the hospital before they returned back home. He also revealed that his son was non-verbal, had epilepsy, was deaf in both ears, and was in a wheelchair.

Jacob's Shark Tank pitch for Dig World explored

In Shark Tank season 16 episode 13, Jacob Robinson pitched Dig World to the sharks as he sought $200,000 for 10% equity in his business. He revealed that he wanted to turn the memories of people's childhoods, the "magic land of a construction site" into a reality.

He said Dig World gave everyone an opportunity to operate real construction equipment. Jacob added that at Dig World, even kids could safely drive and operate full-sized construction equipment, such as excavators.

"There's no simulators here," Jacod said.

He called Dig World the "ultimate family-friendly theme park" where everyone could build "their hearts out" and create memories that last a lifetime. The Shark Tank entrepreneur asked the investors who were invested.

The entrepreneur noted that there was a flat rate of $24.99 for everyone for a typical two hours experience, however, if interested, families could stay for longer. He also added that they were a standard theme park with food and beverages. The Shark Tank investors asked about Jacob's background and he called himself a "serial entrepreneur."

He said that over the past nine years he had built and sold a large commercial cleaning company in Texas, followed by working on Dig World in 2019. He opened up about his son, Pierce's illness and how it inspired him. He revealed that after contracting Bacterial Meningitis, Pierce had become non-verbal, had epilepsy, was deaf in both ears, and was in a wheelchair but still had "joy" like no other.

"And that boy still loves construction equipment," Jacob said.

The Shark Tank season 16 entrepreneur noted that he and his wife wanted to do something that could bring families together. He said the time they spent in the hospital helped them learn the importance of family time.

Robert asked Jacob how long he had been in business for, and the Dig World co-founder said two and a half years. The sharks asked about his sales and revenue and he said the previous year was their first calendar year and that they "did $1.2 million."

"We broke even on that one last year," he added.

He also said they were on track to do $1.5 million with "26% EBITDA and net about $350,000." Kevin asked how much he would have to spend if he wanted to franchise the business. The Shark Tank cast member said it would be a $100,000 franchise fee, and in return, he would get their "playbook" including architects, technology, and more.

The conversation continued as Jacob further explained that the sharks wouldn't be getting equity in the original theme part but the franchises that would follow. Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Mark Cuban said they were "out." Robert Herjavec told him he was willing to give him $200,000 for 10% of the original Dig World and 10% of the corporate franchise they could build together.

They made a deal on Shark Tank season 16 episode 13. The episode is available to be streamed on ABC.

