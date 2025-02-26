“He's afraid I'd leave him" — Love Never Lies Poland star Patrycja opens up about her relationship insecurities

In the premiere episode of Love Never Lies Poland, which was released on February 26, host Maja Bohosiewicz introduced seven couples. One of those couples who wanted to test their relationship in this show was Patrycja and Lukasz. They revealed that they had broken up twice before getting back together.

Lukasz revealed he loved Patrycja and thought they were meant to be. They first met on another TV show, where they tested their relationship. However, Patrycja chose someone else. After that show ended, Patrycja felt she messed up by choosing someone else, which hurt Lukasz's feelings.

For this reason, Patrycja wanted to prove through Love Never Lies Poland that her feelings were real.

"I'd like to prove to him that my feelings are sincere. He's afraid I'd leave him for someone better. But I do like only the best things. So in a perfect world, it should motivate him to be the best," stated Patrycja in a confessional.

Patrycja and Lukasz's relationship is put to the test on Love Never Lies Poland

Lukasz further expressed that he knew about the outside world, doubting their relationship. According to him, people often wondered if the couple was "faking" their relationship to gain more social media followers. Lukasz stated that they didn't "show off" their relationship online, which proved their love was genuine.

Maja later asked Patrycja and Lukasz if they thought the show would help strengthen their relationship, which Lukasz hoped that it would. Patrycja wanted Lukasz to trust her, but Lukasz said they hadn't been together long and still had secrets. Patrycja said she liked Lukasz's loyalty and was sure he would never cheat on her.

"What I like about Lukasz is that he's very funny. He's also caring, and most of all, he's a very loyal person," said Patrycja.

Later in the episode, Maja asked all the couples to face the results of the EyeDetect test, which would determine who had lied about their questions. The couple who will lie the least by the end of the season will win the prize money. Maja, the host, began by asking Patrycja and Lukasz about their fears. Lukasz admitted he was "scared" Patrycja would leave him again.

Maja asked if they had discussed this issue before, to which Patrycja replied that they had talked about it many times. Lukasz "forgave" her, but according to him, the issue still lingered. When Maja asked Patrycja about her past actions on Love Never Lies Poland, Patrycja denied having an affair with another man while dating Lukasz. However, the EyeDetect test revealed she was lying.

Patrycja explained that she had been in touch with this man, but it wasn't romantic. They shared common interests, and she needed to communicate with him to resolve some issues. Lukasz was shocked to learn Patrycja was still in contact with this man, but Patrycja reassured him on Love Never Lies Poland that there was nothing to worry about.

"This is a person with whom I share some joint interests. I've known him for a long time, and I need to be in touch with him to sort things out. But there wasn't another time that we were together," stated Patrycja.

The host, Maja, then revealed that Lukasz had also lied during the EyeDetect test. When asked if he was in a relationship with Patrycja to boost his social media presence, Lukasz denied it.

However, the test showed he was not telling the truth. Lukasz became emotional and tearful, insisting his intentions were genuine and he truly loved Patrycja. Patrycja tried to calm Lukasz down, and Lukasz insisted he was an "honest person."

Catch the first six episodes of Love Never Lies Poland on Netflix while waiting for episode 7, set to release on March 5.

