“He's kind of boring” — Farmer Wants a Wife star Julia reveals her honest feelings on Farmer Jay after her exit

Farmer Wants a Wife released its latest episode on April 24, 2025. In the episode, it was revealed that the four titular farmers would go on dates with women their mother chose for them. Farmer Matt Warren, Farmer Jay Woods, Farmer John Sansone, and Farmer Colton Hendricks all had the option of bringing their dates back to the farm if they saw any potential in the relationship.

Ad

Farmer Jay was the first bachelor to go on a date, which left his daters, T'yana, Julia, Grace, and Karina, worried. Unsure about her mother's choice at first, Jay felt pleased when Rissa walked in. He praised her height and her eagerness to settle on a farm. Ultimately, Jay decided to bring Rissa back with him, wanting to explore his options further.

Seeing Rissa, T'yana decided to leave the show, as she saw no reason to be on Farmer Wants a Wife. Jay also had a private chat with Julia, where he expressed that he didn't feel she would be "happy" on his Alabama farm. Although Julia initially tried to counter his point by claiming that Jay would be "lucky" to have her, they ultimately decided to part ways.

Ad

Trending

In a confessional after her exit, Julia said:

"Jay's a great guy, he's just not for me. He's kind of boring. Sorry I said that."

How did other dates go for the bachelors of Farmer Wants a Wife?

Ad

Farmer Colton was the next to go on a date chosen by his mother. He met Kate and expressed that he was "a little bit surprised" by his mom's choice. As the two conversed, they hit it off, with Colton praising Kate's sense of humor. During their conversation, they discussed their plans for starting a family, and Colton shared intimate details about his young son.

Later, Colton admitted that the conversation went well, and they could have talked for a longer period. He was impressed by Kate but was uncertain about moving forward because of the connections he had already made on the farm.

Ad

"All that being said, I don't want the other girls mad, but at the end of the day, it's my decision. This is Farmer Wants a Wife," Colton said.

Ad

When Colton returned to the farm and opened the door to his home, he asked someone to stay outside for a moment. Colton then revealed details about his date and asked the rest of the ladies if they wanted to meet her on Farmer Wants a Wife. Ultimately, he declared that he was joking and hadn't brought anyone back.

The third farmer to go on a date was Matt, whose daters felt he relied too heavily on his mom and didn't make his own decisions. Halleh felt strongly about this and said she would leave if Matt brought Amanda to the farm. In the end, Matt decided not to continue with Amanda and returned to the farm alone.

Ad

The last farmer to go on a date was John, who went out with Juliana. Though hesitant at first, he decided to bring Juliana back to the farm. One of his daters, Kaylee, couldn't come to terms with John's decision and shed tears. After John comforted her and explained his situation, Kaylee understood and apologized.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More