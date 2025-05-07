"He's like a cockroach": Battle Camp fans reacts to Trey being the 'icon' of the season

Trey Plutnicki’s portrayal throughout Battle Camp has sparked widespread reactions, with many calling him the standout of the season. Viewers have debated whether his persistence and controversial moves made him the game’s defining figure.

Trey entered the game after appearing on Squid Game: The Challenge, where he competed against more than 450 people. In Battle Camp, he arrived with mementos from his past— marbles and a photo with his mother— and applied a highly social strategy.

Despite early tension with other players, including returning rival and the season's winner, Lorenzo, Trey remained a topic of conversation until his elimination in episode 10.

Trey’s name consistently trended on social media throughout the season. The following reactions were posted by fans on X (formerly Twitter) as they processed his gameplay:

"He’s like a cockroach surviving 15 nuclear blasts," said one fan.

“I feel so bad for Trey. He didn’t betray Louis at all. Polly literally made him pick between his life or Louis’ life. And then his team casts him aside and he’s the bad guy?? Like come on. #BattleCamp,” a tweet read.

“All thanks to Trey! He made the show super fun to watch! 😍 He was the star of both the shows he's been on - Squid Game & now #BattleCamp #BattleCampNetflix 🔥," a user commented.

Some fans focused on Trey’s role in key eliminations and his perceived strategic missteps. Others questioned his loyalty and handling of confrontations.

“Game wise… Trey should have won! 😬 but game of chance… #battlecamp” a person wrote.

“Trey is becoming a smug b*tch and I don’t like that! #BattleCamp,” a comment read.

“Trey was so so so so so jealous of Louis and Louis was so kind and caring to Trey just for him to backstab wttfff #battlecamp,” a person commented.

Trey’s communication style and voting reactions also drew comments. Fans responded to his demand for information and the shifting nature of his alliances.

“Trey always think he got the right to know who voted for him😒 #BattleCamp,” a user wrote.

“Trey is such a f*cking snake smh his loyalty flips on a dime #BattleCamp” a tweet read.

Trey Plutnicki reflects on rivalry strategy and future picks for Battle Camp's next season

In the April 28, 2025 episode of The Drive-In podcast, Trey and fellow contestant Lorenzo gave detailed commentary about their time on Battle Camp. Trey addressed the tension that existed between him and Lorenzo, explaining that their unresolved issues dated back to Squid Game: The Challenge, and that seeing Lorenzo walk into camp on day one brought immediate frustration.

The Battle Camp star clarified that the conflict had originated from events involving his mother, stating:

“I'm not even the one that started the beef — my mom was.”

When asked about his portrayal as a villain, Trey acknowledged it, saying he leaned into that role. He specifically recalled the wheel elimination involving Gio and Avery, who had just confronted him publicly. Trey described watching them get eliminated as “delightful,” indicating that the moment felt like a form of vindication after being targeted.

Later in the interview, Trey was asked who he would want to see return for season 2. He suggested his mother, noting she would need some physical preparation but could thrive in the camp’s environment. He also named Phil, another Squid Game contestant, saying:

"I think Phil is a really not only an entertaining guy, a really competitive guy."

Battle Camp is available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

