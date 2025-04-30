"Set the precedent right off the rip"— Battle Camp star Chase DeMoor shares his approach to taking charge from the start

Chase DeMoor, known from Too Hot to Handle Season 2 and Perfect Match season 1, joined the cast of Netflix’s reality competition series Battle Camp. The show gathers contestants from past Netflix reality titles to compete for a $250,000 prize.

In an April 24, 2025, episode of The Drive-In Podcast Network, DeMoor discussed his mid-season entry. When asked about winning the tug-of-war challenge upon arrival, he said,

“I really wanted to just set the precedent right off the rip.”

The host noted how he appeared to “walk in” and “kind of take over” right away.

How Chase DeMoor shifted the momentum after joining Battle Camp mid-season

Immediate pressure upon arrival

DeMoor entered the Battle Camp halfway through the season under a setup he described as deliberately difficult.

“They just told me like, ‘Listen, we’re going to put you in a really tough situation… we’re going to put you on the worst team. They’ve lost every challenge’,” he shared during the podcast.

The episode revealed that DeMoor had limited information before entering, which added to the urgency of the situation. Upon arrival, his first task was a tug-of-war challenge, structured as a three-person match. He noted that he considered creating suspense in the outcome but chose instead to compete at full effort.

DeMoor explained that although he considered making the challenge "close" and "dramatic," his main focus was on altering the direction of the game.

“We’re changing this whole dynamic, we’re winning every challenge,” DeMoor added.

First move: choosing Georgia

Following his win in the challenge, DeMoor earned the right to make a selection from the opposing team. He chose Georgia, who had been present since the beginning of the show.

“Luckily, by winning that, I got to have my first pick — Georgia — come,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of her familiarity with the camp’s dynamics.

“She’s been in the camp since the first day, so I knew that she was going to have a really good idea of what was going on.”

DeMoor credited Georgia with helping him understand the environment he had entered.

“She really helped me… filter the rest of the camp,” he stated.

He mentioned that the early decision to bring her in played a part in how he navigated his position going forward to the Battle Camp.

Strategic removal of Trey

As the Battle Camp progressed, DeMoor was involved in organizing the removal of another contestant, Trey. The podcast host referenced the moment, and DeMoor explained the events that led to it. He described a prior conversation with Trey, saying,

“We accept you into this team, we accept you into our brotherhood… if you cross with us again, that’s it for you.”

DeMoor stated that he consulted with Georgia and Lorenzo before acting.

“We all were saying like this is like our last chance because if we don’t do it now, then he’s going to be a finalist in this show,” he recalled.

He recognized the risk involved in the move.

“It could have went south and could have landed on me and I would have been out of there...But at least I would have went out swinging… I could die on that hill,” DeMoor said.

Battle Camp can now be streamed at any time on Netflix.

