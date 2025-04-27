"I was scared of him coming in"— Battle Camp star Georgia Hassarati opens up on Chase DeMoor entering the show

Battle Camp episodes premiered on Netflix on April 23. The new Netflix show brought in reality stars from its various popular titles and placed them in a camp to compete against one another to win the $250,000 grand prize.

Ad

Some of the contestants were taken from the same season of the shows, leading to many interesting interactions. Among them were Georgia Hassarati and Chase DeMoor, who briefly partnered during Perfect Match season 1 and were initially skeptical about seeing each other again in Battle Camp.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, published on April 26, Georgia, joined by Chase, opened up about her reaction to seeing him enter the show later on. She shared that she was scared of him coming in, and when she first saw him on the show, she felt that he was going to "ruin" her life.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I feel like I was scared of him coming in. I saw him standing on the platform and I'm like, he's going to ruin my life. I don't know what to do," she said.

However, after spending time on the same team as Chase, Georgia said she gained a better understanding of him and ultimately felt glad to have him alongside her during the competition.

Ad

Battle Camp stars Georgia Hassarati and Chase DeMoor share their initial opinions of each other

Ad

Georgia Hassarati and Chase DeMoor first met on Perfect Match season 1. After briefly partnering with each other, Chase was sent home by Georgia after he confessed his feelings for her. Since then, they haven't had a good impression of each other, and they were hesitant about reuniting on Battle Camp.

Following the premiere of the competition reality show, the two reflected on their experience in an interview with Screen Rant, sharing their initial reactions — and how their feelings evolved — as they competed alongside each other.

Ad

Georgia admitted that she initially felt scared of Chase entering Battle Camp. She recalled that when she first saw him, she immediately thought he would ruin her life, and she didn't know how she should handle the situation.

Chase chimed in, noting that he would have said the same thing about Georgia the first time he saw her. Referring to their time on Perfect Match season 1, he playfully added that he is still convinced his co-star is going to ruin his life. However, he noted he is okay with that now.

Ad

Ad

Georgia then went on to recall the time she spent with Chase on Battle Camp, which helped her change her perspective of him and allowed her to leave behind their past and establish a much better relationship.

"I honestly, I took a risk of putting my hand up to see if Chase would take me on his team, and he did. From that moment, I was like, wow, I've seen a completely different side of Chase. He was amazing. Way more down to earth than I thought," she said.

Ad

Georgia added:

"I didn't really get to know Chase on Perfect Match. I feel like I just had an impression of him, and then on Battle Camp, I feel like I really get to see who Chase is. And he's great. He's amazing, it was lovely to have him around. I'm really glad he was there."

Ad

Further in the interview, Georgia, who didn't have any athletic experience, shared that her competitive spirit pushed her to perform well in all the physical challenges she was part of, and it allowed her to learn a lot about herself in the process.

Meanwhile, Chase, who was accustomed to being labeled the "villain" on reality shows, expressed surprise that this image didn’t follow him into Battle Camp. He was pleasantly surprised to feel genuinely supported by his teammates.

Ad

Battle Camp episodes 1-10 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More