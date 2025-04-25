Georgia Hassarati’s reported romance: Who is the Battle Camp star’s famous partner?

Netflix alum Georgia Hassarati has returned to the spotlight with the release of Battle Camp, a new reality competition show that dropped on the platform on April 23. The show, hosted by former football player Taylor Lewan, brings together 18 contestants from other hit Netflix shows such as Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match.

Across ten episodes of Battle Camp, participants compete in intense physical challenges to win a grand prize of $250,000 and earn the title of 'the ultimate Netflix reality competitor.' Georgia, one of the standout contestants, previously gained popularity through her appearances on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match.

Alongside her return to screens, her personal life has also drawn attention. She is reportedly dating actor Thomas Doherty, a relationship that gained media coverage after the couple was seen sharing a kiss in New York City and later confirmed their status on social media.

More about Battle Camp star Georgia Hassarati’s boyfriend Thomas: Background and career explored

Thomas Anthony Doherty, born on April 21, 1995, in Edinburgh, Scotland, is a Scottish actor and singer known for his work in several Disney productions and streaming shows. He grew up in a banking family with two siblings and began acting at the age of five.

Doherty trained in musical theatre at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh, where he graduated in 2015. While pursuing auditions, he supported himself by working as a waiter.

His breakout role came as Sean in Disney’s The Lodge, which aired in 2016. The show required him to learn mountain biking and modify his Scottish accent to appeal to a wider audience.

Following this, Doherty portrayed Harry Hook, the son of Captain Hook, in Disney’s Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. In 2018, he starred in High Strung: Free Dance using an RP English accent. Doherty later expanded his acting portfolio with roles in Tell Me Lies (Hulu), High Fidelity (Hulu, 2020), and the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl on HBO Max.

In October 2024, Doherty told PEOPLE that he related to his character Leo in Tell Me Lies and discussed his own experiences with navigating adulthood.

“I really saw a lot of my younger self in Leo, for sure,” he said. “Doing what he's doing, his own self-exploration and his own work… I even learned from it as well.”

Most recently, Doherty was cast in season 2 of Paradise, another Hulu drama. As per Variety, the show is currently in production. While his character's details are under wraps, the show’s storyline revolves around a murder mystery in a luxurious community.

More about Battle Camp star Georgia Hassarati and Thomas Doherty’s relationship

Reports of Battle Camp's Georgia Hassarati and Thomas Doherty’s relationship began surfacing in December 2024. People magazine confirmed in January 2025 that the two were dating. A source told the outlet that the couple had been seen kissing at The Corner Store in New York City during a Glenlivet-hosted event on December 10.

On January 13, 2025, Doherty posted a video on his Instagram story showing himself and Georgia in a car. This marked their first social media appearance as a couple. Soon after, the couple was seen in Queensland, Australia. A local café shared a photo of the two with staff and captioned the post:

“These two babes that dropped in for coffee ☕️ and breakfast 🥓 it looks like we turned the cafe into a new reality tv set 🎥💫.” The post also described the couple as “polite.”

Fans can stream Battle Camp on Netflix.

