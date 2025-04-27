"Selfless ambition" — Battle Camp star Gio criticizes Trey for throwing Louis "under the bus"

Battle Camp episode 5, which aired on April 23, 2025, brought major shifts to the competition. The episode started with contestants discussing elimination strategies, leading to rising tensions. As the elimination wheel returned, host Taylor Lewan announced a surprising twist that would reshape the game moving forward.
During the episode, Gio shared his disappointment with Trey’s actions toward Louis. In a confessional,
“Trey essentially threw Louis under the bus. Someone who called him his best friend… I think just shows such a lack of character and selfish ambition,” he shared.
The episode ended with a double elimination and the arrival of two new players, followed by the announcement that the camp would now be divided into two teams instead of three. Episode 6, which followed, continued the reshuffled competition with the teams facing off in a spelling bee challenge.
Double elimination and a major team reshuffle change the course of Battle Camp
At the start of Battle Camp episode 5, players discussed voting strategies. Polly told Gio she hoped Nick would “survive this one,” while Gio predicted Louis might be in danger. Polly admitted to Gio that Trey had asked her to vote for Louis, and Gio saw it as a "betrayal."
When the wheel ceremony began, Nick received seven votes, Louis got two, Bri received one, and Morgan got two. The wheel first landed on Louis, who addressed the group by saying it was an “honor” to be part of the show.
“I’m happy with the way I left, but it is disappointing leaving because I feel like I tried my hardest,” Louis added in a confessional
Taylor then revealed a twist — a second player would also be eliminated. The wheel spun again and selected Bri. Bri said she was not upset,
“I think I met somebody who I’d rather share another experience with,” she said referring to Louis.
After the double elimination, Taylor announced that the camp would now split into two teams. New contestants Chase and Kyle competed in a tug of war to form the teams. Chase won and picked Georgia to start Team Eagles, while Kyle chose QT for Team Bears. The reshuffle introduced a new format and dynamics in the competition.
Eagles win the spelling bee while players face another elimination in Battle Camp
After the new teams were formed, Taylor Lewan introduced the next challenge — a spelling bee. The prize was avoiding the addition of their names to the elimination wheel, but there was no full immunity from votes.
The spelling bee began with Kyle misspelling “QUAIL,” while Lorenzo correctly spelled “KNIFE.” As the competition continued, players like Chase, Morgan, and Gio answered correctly, while Polly and Georgia misspelled their words. During her turn, Avori debated whether to misspell on purpose. However, she later said that she wanted to play an "honest game,” and chose to spell her word correctly.
Despite concerns, the Eagles team won the spelling bee. Referring to Avori’s earlier hesitation.
“She threw the competition to make everyone think that she is not as smart as she really is,” Polly shared.
After the challenge, Taylor revealed that two more players would be leaving. He said, “Two more competitors will be leaving camp for good.” This announcement raised concerns among the contestants. QT admitted that she was not feeling "great," hearing that. Addressing Avori's claims that she intentionally spelled the word wrong,
"Despite what a lot of people might think, I didn’t want any of our names up there,” QT shared.
In episode 7 of Battle Camp, the wheel landed on Avori sending her home.
Watch new episodes of Battle Camp currently streaming on Netflix.