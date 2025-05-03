Where to follow Battle Camp winner Lorenzo Nova Nobilio on Instagram? Details explored

After weeks of competing in extreme conditions, navigating social shifts, and taking strategic risks, Lorenzo Nova Nobilio was named the winner of Battle Camp season 1. His return to reality television came with a noticeably different approach compared to his previous appearance on Squid Game: The Challenge.

Following his win, viewers looking to stay updated with Nobilio's post-show life can find him on Instagram at @lorenzonobilio. His account includes show-related updates, photos with fellow contestants like Georgia Hassarati, and commentary tied to Battle Camp’s release and reception.

Lorenzo Nobilio's pre- and post-Battle Camp moments

Strategy shift and surviving the wheel

Lorenzo Nova Nobilio approached Battle Camp with a revised strategy. Previously labeling himself a “master manipulator” in Squid Game: The Challenge, he explained that in this new setting, he focused on restraint.

The format of Battle Camp included a random elimination wheel, which meant that popularity alone wasn’t enough to guarantee safety. Nobilio stated:

“I really believe in energies, so I was trying to channel them for the wheel to land on my name.”

In the final Drop challenge, Nobilio helped Polly Brindle despite knowing it would increase his odds of being selected for elimination.

“For him to do that, knowing that he was going to have one less name on the wheel, says a lot about his character,” Brindle recalled.

Ultimately, his decision did not cost him the game, and he walked away with the $250,000 prize.

Learning control and forming connections

Post-win, Nobilio explained that he typically responds with a comeback or remark when others are, in his view, not behaving appropriately, adding that while he does not consider himself someone who should judge, he still feels compelled to do so "at the same time."

He described the setting as difficult, saying:

“I think that place is murderous — the altitude, the heat, the super cold, the wind, the dust. It was just not very nice.”

One of the strongest bonds he formed was with fellow contestant Georgia Hassarati. Hassarati explained that she would have left camp if it had not been for Nobilio, describing moments when she was overwhelmed and experiencing what she called "multiple little breakdowns," during which he consistently encouraged her to stay.

Lorenzo's Instagram presence

Following the release of the show, Lorenzo Nobilio actively documented the experience on Instagram, offering followers a closer look at his journey during and after the show. His posts included key promotional content and moments shared with fellow cast members.

On March 26, 2025, he uploaded a photo of himself from the show with the caption:

"I put the camp in Battle Camp. I’m bringing looks, books, and plenty of shade. 💅🏼💥📚 Premiering on Netflix, April 23. @netflix #battlecamp."

On April 19, just days before the official launch, he posted images of himself and Georgia Hassarati standing together in Times Square. The caption read:

"haters will say it’s photoshopped 👋🏼👋🏼 Battle camp is out in 5 days SHAKE IT TO THE MAXxxx ❤️ @netflix also catch me and @georgiahassarati holding space before it was cool."

Once the season aired, Nobilio followed up with another Instagram post on April 24, showing more behind-the-scenes moments with other castmates. He captioned the post:

"Just binged the whole series 😅 thank you @netflix for a great time 🫶🏼 can’t wait to know what you think! #battlecamp."

Battle Camp is available to stream anytime on Netflix.

