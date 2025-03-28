"He waited" — Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy shares emotional reason why husband kept health news hidden

Madison LeCroy attended part 1 of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion, which aired on March 27, 2025. She shared updates on her life, including her pregnancy and her husband Brett Randle's recent health issue. Season 10 documented her family's struggles, including her father Ted's passing from cancer and Brett's undisclosed tumor. Madison only learned about Brett’s biopsy when he mentioned it on camera.

Host Andy Cohen asked Madison how she felt about Brett withholding this information from her. Madison explained that she was grieving her father's loss at the time. Brett may have waited to share the news because he saw how upset she was.

"I mean, it's difficult. I was grieving my dad I had just lost from cancer. I think at that time he was like, 'I see her, she's upset,' so he waited," Madison said.

Earlier, on the March 13 episode of Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy shared good news with her mother, Tara. Brett Randle's test results showed no cancer, only abnormal tissue. After being worried about the issue for a long time, Madison felt relieved as she was grateful that Brett's health was improving. Madison acknowledged that she couldn't help but worry about being in a health scare situation.

However, at that moment, she was thankful they could finally move forward. In the March 13 After Show episode, Madison expressed her relief and happiness that Brett's health issues were behind them. Their journey to this point was difficult, as Madison's father had also been diagnosed with cancer around the same time as Brett. Later, it was revealed that her father had passed away because of it.

"I feel like I've definitely been holding my breath so long that I don't know how to breathe,” said Southern Charm star Madison.

Madison and Brett put their plans for another child on hold due to his health scare. However, on February 6, Madison announced on Instagram that she was expecting. In a February 27 interview with Parents magazine, she shared that she was having a baby girl.

Madison, who already has a 12-year-old son, Hudson, was excited but surprised to have one boy and one girl. She also joked about needing more money because her baby girl's clothes were too cute to resist.

Madison LeCroy mentioned in the interview that she was looking forward to her son Hudson meeting his baby sister, despite their 12-year age difference. Hudson is already taking on his big brother role, wanting to teach her new things and even helping to assemble a stroller. Madison's second pregnancy has been different from her first in a lot of ways.

At 34, she mentioned that she is feeling the physical changes more intensely. Since her body has gone through significant changes, she admits that she only feels good when she's eating. After years of strict diets and workout routines, Madison mentioned that she is allowing herself to relax and enjoy this time. She feels she deserves to take it easy, gain weight, and indulge in her cravings.

Watch the second part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

