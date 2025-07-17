Hell's Kitchen's Sammi Tarantino pays a surprise visit to Callahan's in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service aired a new episode on July 16, 2025, which saw Gordon Ramsay invite Hell's Kitchen season 22 contestant Sammi Tarantino to pay a surprise visit to Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill. He wanted to test owner Anika's ability to work under pressure by purposely making Sammi place a large order.

Before Sammi arrived at the restaurant, Gordon and his team revamped the eatery, helping Anika and his sisters sustain the establishment's legacy and reputation. He also advised Anika not to shy away from taking on the role of a leader. With Gordon's advice and assistance, Anika and her team handled the service smoothly.

However, Gordon wanted to test if Anika and her crew could handle a challenging diner without his help. So, he sent Sammi in, while describing her role as a "little bit disruptive." Sammi placed an order for multiple items at once. It threw Anika and the kitchen staff for a loop, as they struggled to manage the stress.

It eventually resulted in Anika having a mental breakdown. Only after Gordon's encouragement did the participant on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service manage to muster the courage and take control.

Sammi's order overwhelmed Anika, who admitted feeling defeated in episode 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Anika and her twin sisters, Brittany and Elise, who previously struggled with communication and maintaining a compatible relationship, were finally able to work as a cohesive unit thanks to Gordon's efforts. As a result, the service post renovation was hassle-free and productive, garnering positive reviews and compliments from customers.

Anika, thus far, had Gordon assisting her through an earpiece, motivating her to be more confident and instructing her on ways she and her team could be more efficient. The results were positive. However, he wanted to see if the sisters could run Callahan's without his help at all. So, he sent Sammi in to challenge them with a difficult situation.

"I just wanna see how Anika handles this. So, I'm forcing the pressure to see whether she cracks or not," Gordon said.

Shortly after, Sammi was shown placing her order, during which she said that she would get "a lot of food" to get "a lot of pictures." With that said, she ordered the crab dip, crab cakes, fish and chips, lobster roll, crab toast, and scallops. When the waiter informed Anika about the order, she asked her to make sure everything came out nicely.

When the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participant entered the kitchen to check on their progress, her sister, Elise, told her that they were not doing great. Consequently, she advised Anika to "slow the tickets in." Anika immediately went over to Sammi and assured her that her food would be served momentarily.

She then returned to the kitchen to at least get one dish out to Sammi, but Elise forbade her from interfering. It put Anika in a difficult situation, as she struggled to decide her next step.

Shortly after, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode showed Anika stepping out of the eatery and breaking down. Gordon reached out to check in on her, when she said:

"I just feel really overwhelmed. Just like defeated, like that's not the way I want people to remember us."

After Gordon gave her a little pep talk, Anika mustered the courage to re-enter the restaurant and take over the reins. She instructed the kitchen staff to "fast-track" the process and personally took orders out to customers to help lighten the burden.

Soon after, Sammi received her order and complimented the taste of the food, saying everything was "delicious." While speaking to the cameras on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, Anika admitted that the experience taught her that she and her sisters could work as a team.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service is streaming now exclusively on Hulu.

