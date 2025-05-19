"How is this even real": American Idol season 23 winner Jamal Roberts shares excitement from hopeful to champion

Jamal Roberts was announced the champion of American Idol Season 23. In an Instagram post following his victory on May 18, 2025, Jamal shared his reaction to the announcement, saying,

"HOWWWW is this even real?!?! 😭😭😭 I never could’ve imagined this when I first stepped on that stage."

The finale featured several performances by Jamal and other finalists, leading to the final vote that determined the season’s champion. The announcement marked the conclusion of the season’s competition and Jamal’s advancement from contestant to winner.

Sharing his victorious moment

Following the finale, Jamal Roberts shared his reaction to winning American Idol through a heartfelt Instagram post. He wrote,

"From my hometown to this moment right here… I’m your next American Idol. 🙏🏾🎤"

Jamal underscored the importance of his victory at a personal level, attributing that the title means more than just a musical accomplishment—it means the ability to inspire his family, community, and others who are working toward lofty aspirations. He said,

"I’m your next American Idol. 🙏🏾🎤 To be a role model for my girls, my city, and anybody out there chasing something bigger, this means everything."

In the post, Jamal emphasized the importance of his accomplishment for him, and as a role model for his daughters, his city, and anybody striving for big goals. He continued,

"Now I get to do what I love, with the best in the game, and share my voice with the world. This is my dream… and it’s just the beginning."

The American Idol season 23 winner appreciated his journey forward and how thankful he was for fans. He talked about how persistent he had been throughout and how he built a rapport with the audience throughout the season.

Roberts's finale performances

The last episode of season 23 of American Idol consisted of three rounds featuring Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix. Each finalist sang several songs representing various genres, showcasing the contestants' versatility and improvement since the commencement of the competition.

Jamal sang Teeks' First Time in round one. The judges described his performance as confident and precise, successfully addressing the complexities of the song. The performance gave him a good grade and demonstrated his control of voice under pressure.

The second round saw Jamal singing Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) by The Temptations. He wore an orange suit and a relaxed demeanor while relating to the audience. The performance was praised for its smooth execution and relation to the people.

In the finale round, Jamal performed his new song titled Heal. The song contained a message which was stated to be both a prayer and an appeal. Jamal's performance of the song was marked by its energy and emotional content, leaving an enduring mark in the finale.

During the finale, John Foster performed country songs such as Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue and Take Me Home, Country Roads, while Breanna Nix performed religiously motivated songs such as Jesus Name (God of Possible) and The Climb. Breanna was voted off first during the final round, and Jamal and John were left as the top two finalists.

Finally, at the close of the finale, the release was made that John Foster had come in second, thus Jamal Roberts had been the actual season 23 winner of American Idol. The finale had reportedly become a record for the most votes obtained by the show in ABC history.

Viewers can stream season 23 anytime on Hulu.

