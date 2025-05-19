"Still ain’t over": American Idol season 23 Jamal Roberts shares gratitude after landing in the Top 2 and urges fans to keep voting

American Idol season 23 contestant Jamal Roberts expressed his gratitude to fans after securing a spot in the Top 2 and encouraged continued support with voting. Before the finale announcement on May 18, 2025, Roberts posted on Instagram:

Ad

"This journey still ain’t over, and I can’t do it without you."

His message conveyed that although he had advanced far in the competition, the outcome still depended heavily on viewer votes. The season finale featured Roberts alongside fellow finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix, performing live and awaiting final voting results to determine the winner.

Jamal Roberts’ finale journey on American Idol season 23

Roberts’ message to fans

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jamal Roberts shared a photo on Instagram showing him on the American Idol stage with his daughters. The post was captioned with a message thanking supporters for helping him advance:

"Man… thank y’all from the bottom of my heart for voting me through 🙏🏾💙."

He encouraged voters to continue voting by sending the number 12, reminding them that the competition was far from over. His message also underscored the need for fan involvement in the selection of the season's winner and reaffirmed his dependence on ongoing audience support as the finale unfolded.

Ad

American Idol season 23 finale

The season 23 finale aired on May 18 for three hours. The finale featured the top three contestants—Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix—performing before judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie and a live audience. The program included solo acts, group performances, and duets with recognized guest performers.

Ad

The first round featured songs personally chosen by artist-in-residence Jelly Roll. Roberts sang First Time by Teeks, a tune that Jelly Roll remembered seeing Roberts singing on TikTok in 2024. His performance earned standing ovations from the three judges, who praised him as "so talented" by Underwood and "everything about you is a star" by Bryan.

The finale also showcased hometown visits and concerts for each finalist. Roberts returned to Meridian, Mississippi, where he spent time with family and interacted with students at Crestwood Elementary, where he works as a physical education teacher.

Ad

He performed The Temptations’ Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) on the live show, earning praise for his ability to bring freshness to the classic song. Judges highlighted his transition from classroom to stage, with Bryan stating,

"I cannot believe you’ve been in a schoolroom teaching kids, and you go from that to what you’re able to do in front of us.”

Ad

Midway through the finale, it was announced that Breanna Nix finished in third place. This confirmation left Roberts and Foster to compete for the title of American Idol season 23 winner in the final moments of the broadcast.

Jamal Roberts named season 23 winner

Ad

Jamal Roberts was officially named the winner of American Idol season 23. After the announcement, he took the stage once more to perform Her Heart by Anthony Hamilton. Roberts had advanced through the competition with consistent public support and strong feedback from judges. John Foster was named the season’s runner-up.

During the live broadcast, host Ryan Seacrest announced that more than 26 million votes were cast on Sunday night, over double the number received in last year’s finale. The voting results marked one of the highest participation totals for the show in recent years, reflecting the season’s wide viewership.

Ad

Stream American Idol season 23 anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More