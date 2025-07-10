How Expedition Unknown star Josh Gates found a treasure in the middle of Boston? Details explored 

Episode 4 of Expedition Unknown season 15 aired on July 9, titled Shipwreck Triangle of Greece. It explored a shipwreck hotspot in Greece that has claimed 58 ships.

That same day, the show also posted a YouTube video where host Josh Gates searched for treasure in Boston. What seemed like an unsolvable puzzle in the busy city turned out to be easier than expected, thanks to Jason, a fan who had already figured out most of it.

He showed Josh the clues in the illustration and the verses, which he thought referred to places in Boston. Jason was right with his guesses because the clues led them directly to the key to the treasure.

How Expedition Unknown star Josh Gates discovered a treasure in the middle of Boston

At the start of the clip, Josh revealed that while they had been receiving hundreds of emails from people who seemed to know the locations of the keys buried by a puzzle writer, Byron Price. However, an email he received 48 hours earlier struck him the most.

Josh explained that Byron buried keys wrapped in ceramic boxes at various locations in the country in 1982, and subsequently created a book that included puzzles to reveal the locations of these keys. The email was from Jason, and he claimed to have really cracked it.

Then, when Josh met Jason, he explained that he was a game and puzzle designer himself, and that was how he had come to know of the 1982 puzzle book. He told Josh that his kids were Expedition Unknown fans, so he decided to present his findings to the show.

He then showed Josh how in the book, which had an illustration of a lady holding a box, the sleeve of the lady had the letters "Bos". The illustration also featured a big globe with the "letter B" around it, which he thought resembled the Boston Globe. He also believed that a small image in the illustration resembled the famous Boston church.

"It does look a lot like the painting," agreed Josh.

Jason also showed him that the Boston Public Library's walls had the names of philosophers and thinkers. One of the names on this wall was that of Xenophon, a name which was mentioned in the puzzle verse of the book.

Boston was known for its Italian immigrants, and Jason found out that there were clues in the illustration and the verse that pointed to a lot of Italian things. Like the flower Gladiolus, and the peridot stone, both of which were Italian. Then, in the Christopher Columbus park, they came across a statue of the explorer, which looked exactly like the lady in the painting.

"Take five steps in the area of his direction," instructed the puzzle.

From this, Josh and Jason understood that the key to the treasure was somewhere around the statue. Jason believed that the "five steps" in the verse meant that they had to go above the five wharfs of the city. After crossing those 5 wharfs, Jason's search stopped at a park which was now under construction.

They let the verse guide them to find the exact location of the puzzle in the said park, and began digging there. Before they started digging, the construction workers at the park handed the duo a box and told them they had found those articles while digging.

The box contained, what Josh thought, the lid of the ceramic box the key was put. When the team began digging, they finally found a fragment of the key, and after digging a little more, they found the other half. The key unlocked a gem that was awarded to Jason.

For more updates on Expedition Unknown season 15, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @expeditionunknown.

