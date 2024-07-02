How old is Serena from Love Island USA? Age and early life explored

Serena Page, from Love Island USA season 6, is a 24-year-old media planner from LA, California, who was raised in Houston, Texas. She enjoys her time with her friends and likes to celebrate with late-night outings.

Even though she has posted comparatively fewer times on her social media, she has posted important milestones via her Instagram. There are posts about her graduation, award ceremonies, outings with friends and more.

She paired with Kordell Beckham, a fellow Islander on the show, but later opted to pursue potential individuals on the show further. According to Peacock, she prefers to date bald men and short kings. Her Southern roots and bold preferences set her apart from most people.

Trending

Serena Love Island USA age and more details explored

Serena Page was born on September 19, 1999, making her 24 years old. She was raised as a Southerner in Houston, Texas, but currently lives in LA, California. Her brother, Seth Page, is a property developer. Serena is a media planner who has joined Love Island USA.

Serena joined Instagram in April 2018 and has 21.8K followers. She joined X in February 2016 and has 2012 followers. According to her Instagram, she is an alumna of the University of Texas at San Antonio. She has also shared a few posts with her brother.

In March 2023, she attended the NAACP Image Awards. She has also appeared in a short film, Battle. She shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on the release of the film. She wrote:

"What an amazing experience! 4 months after packing my life up and moving to LA, I had the amazing opportunity of starring in my first Short Film!! This is only the beginning. To my family and my support system, Thank you so much for always showing up and showing out for me, I don’t know what I would do without you guys."

With regards to her social life, Serena has many friends with whom she hangs out occasionally. In some posts, she has tagged many of her girlfriends.

Serena in Love Island USA

When Serena entered the show Love Island USA, she shared her entrance on Instagram through a post.

The caption read:

"Everyone’s favorite hot girl is entering the villa."

She is one of the participants, known as Islanders, on season 6 of the dating reality show Love Island USA. While entering the show, she spoke on her potential love interests, saying:

"Loves a short king"

She also described herself as:

"(She can) be heard seven countries away (when she laughs)."

Since her first day on the show, Serena has been paired with fellow Islander Kordell Beckham. They have had a solid connection since the beginning. However, recently, during the June 25, 2024, episode of Love Island USA, Serena opted to pursue another partner when Islanders were tasked with making pairs with their choice of partners.

Some viewers might not know that initially, Serena chose another fellow contestant, Coye Simmons. But he chose another participant, JaNa Craig. Later, Serena chose Kordell and was paired with him. Undoubtedly, the duo has grown closer on the show. Serena feels that she is missing a romantic spark in their relationship.

While Kordell feels that whenever he tries to express his feelings, Serena thinks that it is scripted. Later in the show, another Islander, Nicole Jacky, wants to connect and chooses Kordell, which makes Serena uncomfortable.

However, Serena expressed her desire to connect with another Islander, Miguel Harichi. The whole ordeal was confusing for Kordell, who said:

"I do feel stupid. I feel, like, I was played."

Fans can watch Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock from Tuesday to Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback