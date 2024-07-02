"About to get their hearts broken"— Love Island USA fans react to Serena and Kaylor crying over Kordell and Aaron during Casa Amor

Love Island USA's much-awaited Casa Amor episode took place on Monday, July 1, 2024. During the segment, the male islanders were asked to either stay in the original villa with their partners or go to another villa where they could interact with a new set of singles.

Kendall, Kordell, and Aaron, all had strong connections in the house, but after deliberating on what to do, they decided they needed to test themselves to see if their relationships were strong enough. Despite setting boundaries for themselves, Kordell and Aaron interacted with the women beyond just the challenges.

Meanwhile, Serena and Kaylor were upset by the situation and the latter ended up crying because she was missing her boyfriend as much. In a preview of the upcoming episode, Aaron was also seen kissing a newcomer, which made fans feel bad for Serena and Kaylor. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"Kaylor & Serena are about to get their hearts broken #LoveIslandUSA"

Expand Tweet

"Serena and Kaylor oh you poor things. Movie night is going to be insane #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

"Serena and Kaylor are literally going to have a heart attack when they get a postcard… IM NOT READY !! #LoveislandUSA," a viewer mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans compared Serena and Kaylor to Kay Kay and Kassy from season 5:

"Kaylor and Serena gon be Kay Kay and Kassy all over again. #LoveislandUSA," one viewer commented.

"I can't believe Serena gonna be crying like Kay Kay - my people can't go through this two seasons in a row #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Aaron & Kaylor are gonna have the Kassy & Leo edit I fear, he will come back begging for forgiveness & she will and they will end up getting the best date and in the final three #Loveislandusa," a fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further said:

"Kaylor and Serena doing sister wives meanwhile their men re drowning in kisses with Casa girls!! Fear men o #loveislandusa," a viewer commented.

"That should be enough for Serena and Kaylor to know where their relationships are. All the girls really. #LoveIslandUSA," another fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 — Serena breaks down while in conversation with Serena

During Love Island USA season 6 episode 19, the boys made their way to Casa Amor while the female islanders stayed back where they too, bonded with new bombshells.

The cast played a game of Spin the Bottle, during which they had to perform dares, all aimed at helping the contestants build connections. However, it had the opposite impact on Kaylor who missed her partner, Aaron, even more and was worried about what he would be doing while at Casa Amor.

In a confessional, Kaylor said:

"I've been with him like every single day for the last three weeks. We haven't been recoupled, we haven't been with anyone else. So it sucks losing my best friend in here.

Later in the episode, the Love Island USA season 6 islander spoke to Serena, who was also missing her partner, Kordell, about their circumstances. The latter told her that she missed Aaron and Serena noted she was in the same boat.

While the two cast members spoke about wanting to be closer to their partners, their partners spent time getting to know other girls. Kordell spent time with Daia and even kissed her outside of a challenge.

The Peacock show aired a preview of the upcoming episode during which, Rob was seen telling Aaron not to do "something stupid" as it would break Kaylor's heart. However, the latter is seen kissing Daniela in the preview for the next episode, shocking the Love Island USA season 6 male cast members and fans alike.

After the episode aired, fans of the show took to social media and noted they felt bad for Serena and Kaylor. They compared their situation to season 5's Kassy and Kay Kay, whose partners had also strayed during Casa Amor.

Love Island USA season 6 will air episode 20 on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, on Peacock at 9 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback