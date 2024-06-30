What does Connor from Love Island USA do? Career, and profile explored

Love Island USA season 6 has been making waves ever since it hit screens on June 11 this year. Connor Newsum wasn't among the 10 contestants who entered the villa on Day 1 of the show. He was a 'bombshell' who made a grand entry on Day 2.

Fans quickly grew fond of him thereafter. When he got eliminated in episode 16, which was released on Thursday, June 28, they wanted to know more about him.

Connor Newsum is 28 years old and works as a Public Relations Specialist, according to his LinkedIn profile. His Instagram profile makes apparent his love for traveling, friends and family, sports, and nature.

More details on Connor Newsum from Love Island USA season 6

Personal details and career

Connor Newsum was born on March 29, 1996, and hails from Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California. Connor got a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Public Relations from California State University, Northridge, in 2023.

Before he started his university education, Connor worked at Signature Parking as an Area Manager. This lasted from 2015 to 2020, the year he started his University. While in college, he worked at a company called Nomad as a Logistics Specialist for a year. After this, he moved to FaZe Clan and secured the designation of a Public Relations Coordinator, where he worked till 2024.

He is currently employed with JSA+Partners and Connor's designation here is that of a Public Relations Specialist, a notch above the 'coordinator' position he used to work at before. He has been with this company for only 4 months, which means he got in after he finished filming Love Island USA season 6.

What is Connor Newsum's Instagram like?

Connor's Instagram bio proudly flaunts his participation in Love Island USA season 6, by showing a link that directs viewers to the Love Island USA Instagram page. It also has a link that takes them to Peacock's official Instagram page.

Connor has over 13K followers and a profile that is scarcely updated. Apart from pictures with his friends and family, what strikes out the most in his profile is his love for running. He has several pictures of him running in different marathons over the years. The caption on one of them says,

"One of the best aspects of these races is the community. Getting to meet amazing athletes before, during, and after the race. It’s a solo event but you feel heavily bonded to the people participating next to you".

Connor also likes adventure sports such as skiing, scuba diving, and hiking, as apparent from other pictures on his timeline.

Connor Newsum's time on Love Island USA season 6

After entering the villa, Connor was paired with JaNa. But he left her to pair with Leah, which wasn't taken well by her. However, on day 15 in the Love Island USA villa, Leah chose to pair with Miguel, and his former partner, JaNa, went with newcomer Kenny.

Connor also had sparks flying with the new bombshell Cassie, but nothing came to fruition there either. With no solid match on his side, Connor was dumped from season 6 of the show.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are released every day except for Wednesdays, only on Peacock.