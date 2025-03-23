How rich is Inside season 2 star Olajide “KSI” Olatunji? The Sidemen's net worth explored

The Sidemen, a popular group of UK creators, were back on Netflix with Inside season 2, which was released on March 17, 2025. The reality competition show has internet personalities undertaking risky challenges, and The Sidemen are in charge of the action. One of them is Olajide "KSI" Olatunji, a popular YouTuber, rapper, boxer, and businessman.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, KSI has created a successful career in several fields, adding to an estimated net worth of $100 million. The Inside star earns through content creation, music, boxing, business deals, and brand endorsements. His monetary success has made him one of the most commercially successful internet figures.

Inside season 2 star Olajide “KSI” Olatunji's career and net worth

Career success and achievements

KSI started his YouTube journey in 2008, posting FIFA gameplay content initially. His content picked up pace, and there was more viewership and money-making possibilities. Gradually, he diversified his content to include vlogs, reaction videos, and collaborations. His three major channels—KSI, JJ Olatunji, and KSIClips—have cumulatively gathered billions of views.

His work with The Sidemen has also added to his wealth. The group operates several YouTube channels, such as Sidemen, MoreSidemen, SidemenReacts, and SidemenShorts. The channels earn money from advertising, sponsorships, and merchandise.

Beyond YouTube, KSI has pursued a music career. His debut album, Dissimulation (2020), reached the top charts in several countries. His second album, All Over the Place (2021), topped the UK Albums Chart. He has collaborated with artists such as Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and Anne-Marie, contributing to his earnings through album sales, streaming, and live performances.

KSI has also had a go at professional boxing. His debut high-profile fight came in 2018 against another YouTuber, Logan Paul. The bout was touted as one of the biggest internet fights of its kind at the time, bringing an estimated $13 million into its coffers. The rematch in 2019 was covered by DAZN USA, yet again pushing pay-per-view sales, sponsorship, and ticket revenue.

Some of his business investments involve co-founding Prime Hydration, an energy drink company founded in collaboration with Logan Paul. The company earned $565 million in sales between December 2022 and December 2023. Ownership details are not revealed, but it is estimated that KSI owns a major stake in the company.

In addition to these ventures, KSI has expanded into entertainment production. As an executive producer of Inside season 2, he continues strengthening his digital media presence. The Inside, which features influencers competing in high-stakes challenges, aligns with his ongoing efforts to diversify his business portfolio.

Background and personal life

Born on June 19, 1993, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, KSI has a younger brother, Deji Olatunji, also a YouTuber. His Nigerian-born parents are Yinka and Jide Olatunji. KSI went to Berkhamsted School, where he got to know Simon "Miniminter" Minter, who subsequently became a member of The Sidemen.

His philanthropic efforts involve making donations to several organizations involved in social causes. He has played in several charity football matches, raising money for Childline, the Saint's Foundation, and the Charlton Athletic Community Trust. In 2020, he helped raise funds for food banks and made clothing donations to support community efforts.

The Inside Star has also invested heavily in property. Sources claim that he has several UK properties, whose total value is over £10 million. They form part of his overall portfolio, together with income from online content, music, boxing, and business activities.

Inside season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

