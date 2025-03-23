How rich is Inside season 2 star Simon “Miniminter” Minter? The Sidemen's net worth explored

Inside season 2 is a reality television competition series that premiered on Netflix on March 17, 2025. Simon "Miniminter" Minter, one of the YouTube personalities and cast members of the show, has gained a large internet presence with his gaming videos, challenges, and business ventures.

He is joined by other Sidemen members KSI, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, TBJZL, Behzinga, and W2S, who are also major characters in the show. Beyond YouTube, he has built his presence over the years, collaborating on several projects with his collective.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the Inside star's net worth is around $15 million, a sum influenced by his online success and entrepreneurial ventures.

Inside season 2 star Simon “Miniminter” Minter's career and net worth

Career success and achievements

Simon Minter began his YouTube journey in 2012 with his main channel, Miniminter. Starting off with FIFA gameplay videos, he later expanded his content to vlogs, challenges, and collaborations with other YouTubers. His main channel has since accumulated more than 10 million subscribers.

In 2013, he introduced a second channel, MM7Games, which featured gaming content, including Grand Theft Auto V and Cards Against Humanity. Later that year, Minter co-founded Sidemen alongside fellow YouTubers KSI, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, TBJZL, Behzinga, and W2S.

The collective runs various YouTube channels, creating content from reaction videos to skits and gigantic challenges. Together, they have more than 145 million subscribers, placing them among the UK's most successful creator groups.

Aside from YouTube, the Sidemen have diversified their brand into different business ventures. They started Sidemen Clothing in 2014, followed by XIX Vodka and Sides fast food restaurant. In 2021, they launched Side+, a subscription-based site with exclusive content, behind-the-scenes, and other benefits.

These activities, as well as sponsorship and advertising contracts, have added heavily to their combined wealth. Sidemen have also hosted a yearly charity football match since 2016, receiving millions of viewers and raising money for all sorts of causes. The game involves players from the Sidemen playing versus other online personalities, further drawing attention to themselves.

Early background and personal life

Simon Minter was born on 7 September 1992 in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England. He attended Berkhamsted School, where he met his eventual long-time collaborator Olajide "KSI" Olatunji. Minter took a gap year after secondary school, abd spent some time in Ghana teaching children about football, and later in the United States.

The Inside star studied criminology at the University of Hull for a short period before dropping out after three months to focus on his YouTube career. To facilitate content production, Minter has shared flats in different locations with other Sidemen members.

This arrangement facilitated easy and frequent collaborations as well as production activities. He started to live with singer-songwriter and content creator Talia Mar in 2022. The two married in 2023.

Sidemen members' collective net worth is estimated to be around £50 million, which is shared among members. Their investment, venture, and monetization of content have been the driving factors behind their continued prosperity.

Simon "Miniminter" Minter's net worth of $15 million is an estimate based on his engagement in content creation, entrepreneurship, and entertainment ventures. The Inside celebrity's contribution to Sidemen, as well as personal digital media enterprises, has been a major contributor to his wealth.

Inside season 2 is now available to stream anytime on Netflix.

