How rich is Inside season 2 star Vikram “Vikkstar123” Barn? The Sidemen's net worth explored

The Sidemen, a fan-favorite cast of UK-based YouTubers, have expanded their following well beyond the realm of online clips with Inside season 2, which premiered on Netflix on March 17, 2025.

The reality television show features contestants competing in challenges designed by the Sidemen, including Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn, Olajide "KSI" Olatunji, Simon "Miniminter" Minter, Joshua "Zerkaa" Bradley, Tobi "TBJZL" Brown, Ethan "Behzinga" Payne, and Harry "W2S" Lewis.

As an executive producer and one of the most influential people in online entertainment, Barn has built a profitable career through various ventures. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Inside star has an estimated net worth of $25 million, earned through YouTube, business ventures, and investments.

Inside season 2 star Vikram “Vikkstar123” Barn's career and net worth

Career success and achievements

Barn began his YouTube career in 2010, uploading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay videos. As his following grew, he began to upload Minecraft videos, which earned him a broad following. His solo YouTube channels now boast over 12 million subscribers and more than 3.5 billion views.

In 2013, Barn joined The Sidemen, a collective of content creators who create challenge videos, gaming, and entertainment. The group has built a massive online presence, with their combined YouTube channels accumulating over 145 million subscribers.

Beyond content creation, they have diversified into business enterprises such as the clothing line Sidemen Clothing, vodka brand XIX Vodka, fast food chain Sides, and cereal company Best Breakfasts. In 2021, they launched Side+, a paid-for content platform.

The Inside star's business ventures have significantly contributed to his net worth. The Sidemen started Sidemen Clothing in 2014, which gave them merchandise labeled with the logo. In 2023, the business expanded with an in-store outlet at Kent's Bluewater Shopping Centre.

Other ventures include XIX Vodka, launched in 2021, and the quick-food business Sides, which has various outlets. Sidemen also released Sidemen: The Book in 2016, which was a UK bestseller.

Aside from business and YouTube, Barn has also been employed in the music sector. In 2023, he was featured alongside Alan Walker and Dash Berlin on the song Better Off. He later launched his solo song Humans with Shaun Farrugia.

Early background and personal life

Barn was born on August 2, 1995, in Guildford, England, as the youngest of three children. When he was eight, his family relocated to Sheffield, where he went to Silverdale School. The Inside actor was accepted at University College London to study natural sciences but turned it down in favor of a career on YouTube.

In 2021, Barn revealed that he was engaged to Ellie Harlow. The two wed in Malta in 2023. In early 2024, he revealed that he had been suffering from Crohn's disease.

The Sidemen have also participated in charity work, organizing the Sidemen Charity Match annually to support different causes. The inaugural match in 2016 collected more than £110,000 for the Saints Foundation. In 2022, the collective released the single Christmas Drillings, with Jme, the proceeds of which went to the charity organization FareShare.

Through his contributions to Inside season 2, his business ventures, and his ongoing content production, Barn remains a key figure in the digital entertainment world.

Stream Inside season 2 anytime on Netflix.

