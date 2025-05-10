How rich is Jim Jefferies? The Snake host's net worth explored

Comedian Jim Jefferies is set to host Fox's upcoming reality competition show The Snake. Scheduled to premiere on June 10, 2025, the network describes the show as a "social survival of the fittest" challenge.

Although his most well-known work is sitcoms like Legit, Jefferies also hosted his own late-night Comedy Central program, The Jim Jefferies Show, and produced several stand-up specials. Known for his bold comedy and sharp wit, the comedian has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Discussing his new role as the host of the upcoming show The Snake, Jefferies remarked, according to Variety:

"I'm thrilled to be hosting The Snake, a show about making friends and faking friends, I've been training for this job my whole life. Growing up in Australia, and now living in Hollywood, I've been around plenty of snakes."

Jim Jefferies' career achievements

Geoff James Nugent, known by the stage name Jim Jefferies, began his career as a singer and then transitioned into a comedian with short-form jokes. But after doing lengthy sets, he modified his stand-up style to incorporate anecdotal humor.

He gained international recognition after being attacked onstage during his performance at the Manchester Comedy Festival in 2007. Jim suffered a black eye after being struck by an irate audience member halfway through his performance.

Jim subsequently performed worldwide when his HBO special, I Swear to God, became successful in the US. In 2016, he published the Netflix special, Freedumb.

Jim created and starred as himself in the sitcom Legit on FX in 2013, and it was well-received by the disabled community, despite being canceled after two seasons. Jefferies began hosting Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show in 2017. The show ended in 2019 after three seasons and gained notoriety for addressing a variety of contentious issues.

In addition to these endeavors, Jefferies is well-known for hosting podcasts, making movie appearances, and participating in a number of comic panel events. It was revealed in 2019 that he would portray a fictionalized version of himself in his own sitcom, Jefferies.

Background and personal life

Jim was born on February 14, 1977, as Geoff in Sydney, Australia. Later, he changed his name to Jim Jefferies. He attended a performing arts school to study classical music and musical theatre.

Jim changed his mind and threw himself into stand-up comedy while still finishing his degree, even though he had originally intended to pursue a career in music. According to his IMDb bio, Jim had to give up singing opera after he developed vocal nodules. As a singer, he has participated in Australian Opera productions as a member of the chorus.

Jim has been married to actress Tasie Lawrence since 2020, and the couple welcomed a son the following year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim Jefferies bought a home in Los Angeles' Mount Olympus community in 2012. He purchased the house for $1.255 million. Jim reportedly listed the house for rent in 2019 with an asking price of $9,600 per month in an attempt to generate a sizable passive income.

Jim also purchased another Studio City home in 2018 for $3.15 million.

Jim Jefferies is well-known for his passion for cars and has invested in and accumulated a sizable collection over the years. He owns a Holden Gemini, a Ford Laser, a BMW 318i, and a BMW 316S. He also owns a 2011 Dodge Challenger STR8, the car's highest-performance model.

The Snake premieres on Fox on June 10, 2025, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More