How rich is Saturday Night Live host Walton Goggins? Net worth explored

Walton Goggins hosted the May 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, which celebrated the show's 50th season and included musical guest Arcade Fire. Goggins, 53, is most remembered for his appearances in The White Lotus, Justified, and The Righteous Gemstones. He's making his Saturday Night Live debut.

He has had a diverse, multi-decade television and film career that has received widespread acclaim. Off-screen, Goggins has amassed substantial wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $12 million. With his real estate holdings, production credits, and successful runs in both studio and independent productions, Goggins' financial record is as solid as his acting background.

Who is Saturday Night Live host Walton Goggins?

Walton Goggins' breakthrough came in 2001, when he co-produced and performed in The Accountant, which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. That accomplishment provided with fresh opportunities for Goggins in Hollywood.

Important studio productions including Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Tomb Raider, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Cowboys & Aliens are among his works. He has worked with filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino, and he still makes appearances in character-driven independent films and action-packed blockbusters.

He has experienced both loss and resiliency in his personal life. His first wife, Leanne Kaun, died by suicide in 2004. Goggins later married filmmaker Nadia Conners in 2011.

“My wife [is the person I most admire], because of the lessons we’ve learned and what we have overcome over the course of our time together,”

Goggins told The Guardian in an interview published on May 10, 2025. Real estate has also played a role in Goggins’ financial profile. He also opened up about his appearance. When the interviewer asked him if he disliked anything about himself, he said,

“My smile. It’s really big. My two front teeth were knocked out when I was in fifth grade and I had beautiful teeth. I miss them; I wonder what my life would have been like had I had my own smile.”

Despite his success, Goggins admits to lingering concerns.

“I have this profound insecurity about not having enough to provide for my family,”

he told The Guardian. Among his more unique habits is a sand and dirt collection.

“This collection of sand and dirt in little vessels… represents the road that I’ve been walking,” he shared.

His appearance on Saturday Night Live

As the renowned sketch comedy show has entered its 50th anniversary season, Walton Goggins will hosted the program for the first time on May 10, 2025. Arcade Fire makes their sixth appearance on the show as a musical guest in this episode.

Saturday Night Live has lined up high-profile hosts for the final three episodes of the season: Quinta Brunson on May 3, Goggins on May 10, and Scarlett Johansson for the finale on May 17.

Goggins' presence on Saturday Night Live was teased in a promo where he and cast member Marcello Hernández referenced his recent work on The White Lotus.

“I’m just super curious to see how the whole thing’s going to end,”

Goggins told Hernández during the skit. “Who’s gonna die?” The actor jokingly continued the theme, mistaking Saturday Night Live cast members for fictional characters. When told, “These are real people. No one is dying,” Goggins replied,

“That’s exactly what someone who’s about to die would say. I bet you get killed by Heidi.”

Saturday Night Live airs live on NBC at 11:30 pm EST.

