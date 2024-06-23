How tall is Perfect Match season 2 star Nigel Jones? Height, country of origin, and more 

Perfect Match season 2 star Nigel Jones was recently crowned the winner of the show alongside Christine Obanor. The New Jersey native is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall as per Gossip Next Door and has come a long way from being a fitness trainer to participating in reality TV shows and ultimately winning one.

Before his appearance on Perfect Match season 2, Nigel showcased his charm in Too Hot to Handle season 4 and was among the finalists. In his Perfect Match journey, he claimed to have become more mature and committed.

"I'm tall, dark, and handsome. If I want'em, it's not hard to get 'em," he said on the show.

All about Perfect Match season 2 star Nigel Jones

The winner of the second season of Perfect Match Nigel Jones often displays his commitment to physical fitness online. He is a passionate entrepreneur and is the driving force behind Eurofit, a brand through which he promotes his love of fitness. He shares tips and tricks on how to stay healthy via the brand's Instagram account, which has over 2,000 followers.

Hailing from New Jersey, the Perfect Match star is constantly on the move, jetting off to various destinations for brand endorsements and photoshoots. He is associated with State Management, a modeling agency, and often shares glimpses from his gigs online.

Apart from his work in the reality TV industry and as a model, he has also stepped into the world of music. He appeared in the music video for the song Cristal by Nia Sultana and Che Ecru, which has 400K views as of this writing.

Nigel Jones' journey on Perfect Match season 2

Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor emerged as the champions in season 2 of Perfect Match. Christine, who initially matched with Kaz Bishop, was sent on a blind date with Nigel and the duo later coupled up. In a pivotal moment during episode 10, the new pair went on a romantic date just before the grand finale. Their mutual connection led them to team up for the ultimate showdown.

After they spent some quality time together, Nigel seemed very confident about their bond and was looking for something serious with Christine even outside the villa. Christine appeared equally attracted to Nigel. She also commented on Nigel's Instagram post about their finale date and said:

"Paint date was hands down the best date of my life."

In the climactic conclusion of the Netflix competition series, all the eliminated contestants returned and participated in the voting process to determine the winner. After a close contest, Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones emerged as the winners by a narrow margin of just one vote. With this, they won an all-expenses-paid vacation to nurture their budding relationship.

After an exhilarating finale, viewers saw glimpses of the couple's vacation in Thailand, which highlighted their bond. However, as per People, despite the romantic finale, the couple decided to part ways after the show.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Perfect Match are available to watch on Netflix.