I absolutely hate how Yes, Chef! made Michelle Francis a target instead of giving her a fair chance 

Yes, Chef! contestant Michelle Francis had a short but memorable journey on the NBC cooking competition series. During her elimination in episode 3, Michelle reflected on the experience in an interview with FoodSided, published on May 19, 2025. She admitted she could have played a more “low key” game but stayed true to herself, even if it put a target on her back.

“I did my best. I loved every minute and had fun. It was stressful, but I pulled through, and I’m proud of myself,” Michelle said.

In my opinion, Michelle’s elimination wasn’t just about her cooking—it felt like a case of her becoming an easy target in a competition that often rewards strategy over heart. She tried to be kind, collaborative, and honest, but that approach didn’t seem to fit the cutthroat environment of the show.

Michelle Francis was targeted for being vocal — and it cost her a fair shot in Yes, Chef!

From the very beginning, Michelle Francis stood out on Yes, Chef! because of her strong voice in the kitchen and her willingness to step up as a leader. While that confidence should have been seen as a strength, it ended up making her an easy target.

Michelle admitted that she was perceived as a “big target” by the other contestants, especially during the team challenges where decisions weren’t always about cooking but about strategy. One of the key moments that highlighted this was the infamous egg shortage during the team challenge in episode 3.

Michelle’s team was left without eggs after Chef Katsuji took all of them for his own team, leaving her and her group scrambling. Despite the setback, Michelle kept trying her best and stayed positive, even when her team ended up at the bottom.

In my opinion, this didn’t really show how good of a chef she is—it was a situation where she was set up to fail because of choices that weren’t in her control. It’s disappointing that the show seemed to reward strategy over fairness, and it sends a message that being a team player can actually hurt you in a competition like this.

The show needs to recognise the human side of competition, not just gameplay

In her interview, Michelle acknowledged that she could have taken a “more closed mouth” approach, but she didn’t want to hide who she was. That’s what makes her elimination feel even more unfair. Shows like Yes, Chef! say they care about skill, personality, and strategy, but when strategy takes over, they forget about the people and their stories.

Michelle’s exit shows a common pattern in these shows: people who speak up and stay true to themselves are often seen as threats, while those who stay quiet or play games tend to move forward.

Michelle was proud of her journey, even if it was cut short, but in my opinion, Yes, Chef! missed an opportunity to show viewers how kindness and leadership can be just as important as competitive tactics. Michelle’s story deserved more screen time and a fair chance at the prize.

It’s time for Yes, Chef! to rethink how it handles eliminations and consider the bigger picture—this is a show about food, but it’s also about the people behind it, and their stories matter too.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Yes, Chef! currently available to stream on Peacock.

