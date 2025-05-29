“I was actually surprised”- Yes, Chef! star Chef T reflects on her elimination

Episode 2 of Yes, Chef!, released on May 5, featured Chef T’s elimination. The 11 remaining chefs had to make an appetizer to pair with judge Martha Stewart’s roast chicken. In the "Trust Fall Relay Challenge," they were split into two teams of five—Green and Blue. The Blue team, led by Chef Michelle, lost and faced elimination.

The twist here was that Chef Michelle, the team leader, had to compete against Chef Emily, the Week's Most Valuable Chef. The winner among them would get to choose the person going home. Chef Michelle won, and she chose to send Chef T home.

Reflecting on her elimination in an interview with NBC Insider, published on May 6, Chef T said,

"I was actually surprised that she chose me to go home."

In the interview, she defended her decisions in the challenge on episode 2 and called Michelle out for choosing to send a strong contender home just because she wanted her path to get easier.

What Yes, Chef! star Chef T said about her elimination

In episode 2 of Yes, Chef! the rules of the Relay Challenge were that each team would get 90 minutes to cook five appetizers. The catch was that only one member from each team could be in the kitchen at a time; the others had to wait. So, each member of the team would get 18 minutes to make their appetizer.

They also had to be mindful of the ingredients they used to leave some for their teammates. It was the ultimate test of cooperation and teamwork. In the challenge, Chef T took a lot of time in the kitchen to make her Loaded Baked Potato Puff. So to finish the challenge quickly, Michelle, the Blue Team leader, thought of making something that could save time.

She chose to make a Grilled Cheese, but it didn't go in her favor because the judges expected her to make something elaborate at that point in the game. Talking about the same in her interview, Chef T said,

"If she thinks...I put her in that spot and I caused her to create a cheese-less grilled cheese and make a bad dish, then, I take responsibility for that."

She further stated that the alliance she was hoping to form with other people wasn't going to help her because they saw her as a strong contender. She foresaw that these alliances were going to eliminate her when the time came. T said that Michelle knew this and that was her reason to eliminate T from the show.

Referring to Chef Emily choosing Michelle to compete in the final Yes, Chef! cook-off, T said that she wished Emily had chosen her for the cook-off. She added that if she chose her, "two strong" contestants would have competed and would have let Michelle sit "quietly in the corner". According to T, Michelle was intimidated by having to cook.

"This girl saw me as the biggest threat and she chose to eliminate me," T added.

She further stated that in a competition show such as Yes, Chef! if fighting the strong contenders stressed one out, they shouldn't have been there. They also couldn't be a chef because all chefs did was cook.

Concluding the interview, the Yes, Chef! contestant noted that there would always be people who would want to harm one, but they had to find ways to turn the negativity into productivity. She also said that she was rooting for all the contestants on the show, adding that her goal was to do more TV cooking shows.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! come out on Mondays at 10 pm ET on NBC.

