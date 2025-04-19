“I almost teared up at the ending” – Love on the Spectrum’s Pari Kim reflects on season 3 finale

In an interview with The Advocate, Pari Kim, a star of Love on the Spectrum's season 3, shared her emotional response to the finale of the Netflix show that premiered April 2, 2025. The 23-year-old animation student from Lesley University found love with Tina Zhu Xi Caruso during the season, marking the show's first LGBTQ+ romance.

In an April 17, 2025, interview with The Advocate, Love on the Spectrum star revealed,

“I almost teared up at the ending when they show who's still together and that the Railfans got another member. I wish there was more. I want another season because I just feel like there's more to a story and I want to continue just telling it. And [Tina] has so many things I know she wants to tell, too. I really want to get to share more of my journey with everyone."

The Boston resident, diagnosed with autism at age 3, continues to build her life with Caruso while pursuing her dream of working in railroad social media.

Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim hopes for season 4 return after season 3 finale

Pari Kim expressed interest in returning for a potential season 4 of Love on the Spectrum. In an interview with The Advocate, she shared,

"I would love to come back if they invite me back for season four on Love on the Spectrum, and maybe someday be in more movies or TV.”

Her professional aspirations focus on combining her creative skills with her passion for transportation. She aims to work with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in Boston or join Amtrak's social media team.

Her current work portfolio includes experience as a front desk assistant, customer service clerk, and character performer, preparing her for future roles in transportation communications.

Kim continues her studies in animation and motion media at Lesley University while maintaining her position at the Center For Student Success and Advising, building toward her professional goals in the railroad industry.

Pari Kim’s Love on the Spectrum journey

The third season of Netflix's romantic docuseries brought fresh perspectives with two new cast members replacing Steve Spitz and Journey from season 2. Pari Kim entered the Love on the Spectrum bringing her unique interests and clear vision for relationships. During her introduction, Kim spoke about her early autism diagnosis at age 3 and her current life in Boston.

The season captured her studies in animation and motion media, alongside her work experiences ranging from customer service at Hannaford Supermarkets to character performances at Boston Party Adventures.

Kim's path crossed with Tina Zhu Xi Caruso, creating genuine moments of connection throughout their filmed encounters. The pair shared similar life experiences, as both had lost their fathers. Caruso, who received her autism diagnosis at 22, also lives with a vision impairment, bringing additional depth to their shared understanding.

The relationship between Kim and Caruso has flourished since filming concluded. In her recent interview with The Advocate, Kim spoke about their strong bond, saying,

"She's just perfect for me. I love how we both get so excited together. She's just the sweetest and I can always count on her. She also holds me accountable for things, keeps me on track."

Love on the Spectrum couple’s shared future plans reflect their combined interests and dreams. The couple discusses wedding ideas centered around their mutual appreciation for trains, with specific thoughts about incorporating vintage railway elements into their celebration. They envision renting a private charter train for the occasion, highlighting how their shared interests strengthen their connection.

The Railfan community, a group dedicated to train enthusiasm, has warmly welcomed Caruso as a new member. This integration into Kim's primary interest group demonstrates the organic growth of their relationship beyond the show's original filming.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

