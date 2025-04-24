“I did my best”- Tournament of Champions star Lee Ann Wong makes her feelings known about her exit from the show

The Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 8 was released on April 20. The finale saw Antonia Lofaso winning the title this season, in a finale battle with Sara Bradley. The same episode started off with a semi-final fought between Antonia Lofaso & Britt Rescigno and Sara Bradley & Lee Anne Wong.

Lee Anne and Britt lost to their respective contenders, so they were sent home, while the winners proceeded to the finals. Lee Anne and Sara were neck-and-neck on the scorecard, with Sara scoring an 85 and the latter an 83. After her elimination, Lee Anne said to the Tournament of Champions cameras:

"It would have been nice to go home with a belt and a briefcase, but I did my best. That's all I could do."

Lee Anne left the stage with the promise of coming back the next year.

What Lee Anne Wong said after her elimination on Tournament of Champions season 6 episode 8

Before announcing the result of the battle between Lee Anne Wong and Sara Bradley, Guy Fieri stated that if it were easy, everybody would be doing it, and what they cooked that night was not easy. He stated that one contender had a score of 85, while the other had an 83, before announcing that it was Sara who was advancing further.

The scoresheet showed that while both of them had the same scores on their justice to the randomizer and the presentation, Sara had two points more on the taste card. As soon as Guy announced Sara's win, the audience applauded her, and Lee Anne came to hug and congratulate her.

Addressing Lee Anne, Guy said:

"All that you've been through and battled in this last year, and for you to just even come back and compete with us was a blessing."

He then asked her if she had any final words besides, "Yes, Guy, I will see you next year?" Lee Anne quipped and repeated his words, which made Guy say that it was what he wanted to hear. The audience applauded for the eliminated star as she walked off the stage.

Lee Anne took her elimination with grace as she announced she was going home once she was backstage. She stated that she needed the opportunity she got. She said she was going to come back next year and was going to do the Tournament of Champions again.

Lee Anne Wong's Tournament of Champions finale dish and what the judges had to say about it

The Tournament of Champions randomizer gave Lee Anne and Sara blue silkie chicken for protein, sorrel for the produce, turmeric leaves as the equipment, en papillote for style, and wild card colour black. Lee Anne made a silkie "black" chicken and dumplings en papillote.

When the judges tasted both their dishes, Brooke Williamson was shocked to know that the entire chicken was cooked en papillote. She said it was a "phenomenal" use of the en papillote and the sauce. Maneet Chauhan said she thought the use of mousseline in the sorrel was a great idea because it gave it a tartness. She added that it elevated the dish.

She also acknowledged that Lee Anne had wrapped the chicken in turmeric leaves, giving it more citrus flavour. Tournament of Champions judge Mei Lin said:

"The idea of en papillote, the chef did it twice, which is really, really smart. However, my chicken is eating a little bit dry."

She added that her dumplings were a little dense and gummy. While the judges mostly had good things to say about their dishes, Sara's dish won by 2 points, so she was taken into the finals.

For more updates on Lee Anne Wong from Tournament of Champions, fans can follow her on Instagram, @leeannewong.

