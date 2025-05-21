I can’t believe Lisa’s pistachio flavour didn’t come through in the Spring Baking Championship finale — that could’ve changed everything

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale aired on May 19, 2025, and featured one of the most creative challenges the show has ever seen. The final three bakers — Priya Winsor, Lisa Clark, and Raveena Oberoi — were asked to make Marie Antoinette-style “Hair Cakes.” These tall, eye-catching desserts had to include floral flavours and look like the famous queen’s over-the-top hairstyles.

Each finalist put their own twist on the challenge, combining design and flavour in unique ways. The judges were looking for a cake that wasn’t just beautiful, but also tasted great.

In the end, Priya Winsor was named the winner. Her chocolate-based structure stood out, and the judges praised the way her flavours came together. Along with the title of Spring Baking Champion, she also took home the $25,000 prize.. But in my opinion, Lisa Clark had a real shot at winning — until the judges pointed out one crucial issue.

While her cake impressed them visually, the pistachio flavour that was supposed to be at the centre of her dessert didn’t come through in Spring Baking Championship. That single detail might have been what stopped her from taking the crown. In a final this close, it’s wild to think how much difference one flavour can make.

Lisa’s cake looked the part, but flavour made all the difference in Spring Baking Championship

Lisa Clark entered the Spring Baking Championship finale with a strong track record. Her baking throughout the season was marked by creativity, attention to detail, and steady performance — and her final cake was no different when it came to looks.

Lisa's Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cake had everything the judges were hoping for: height, floral touches, and a dramatic design that matched the theme. But when it came to flavour, something was off. The cake was meant to highlight pistachio, but the judges said they could hardly taste it.

In a competition where taste matters just as much as appearance — especially in the finale — this was a major issue. While her cake looked beautiful, the judges said the flavours didn’t align with what was promised.

In my opinion, Lisa was in a position to win. Her design clearly impressed the judges, and if the pistachio flavour had come through strongly, the outcome might have been very different. It was a small detail, but in a show where fine margins decide the winner, that one flavour note could’ve changed everything.

Lisa proved herself all season — and deserved to be a strong contender for the win

Throughout Spring Baking Championship season 11, Lisa Clark consistently delivered creative, well-executed bakes. One standout moment came in episode 8, where she created a tree-themed cake that won the Main Heat challenge. Her use of lemongrass in the frosting was praised, and the crunchy textures she added were noted for elevating the overall dessert.

One of the judges even called her cake “magical,” and applauded the way her trees seemed to move across the surface. It was a clear sign of her ability to merge concept with technique.

That episode — and several others — showed Lisa’s range and confidence as a baker. In my opinion, she had earned her place in the finale not just through creativity, but through consistent growth and attention to detail. That’s why it was especially disappointing to see a single flavour misstep hold her back in the final challenge.

If her pistachio flavour had been more pronounced in the Hair Cake finale, there’s a real chance she could have walked away with the title. Lisa didn’t just deserve to be in the final three — she had a strong case for winning it all.

Catch the latest episodes of Spring Baking Championship available to stream on Food Network.

