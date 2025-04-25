“I’d like to buy it”- Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary discusses TikTok’s probable future

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary posted a clip of an interview on his Instagram page on April 24, 2025, discussing the current negotiations around the sale of TikTok. In the video, he confirmed that he was still interested in buying the short video-sharing app.

"Yes, I'd like to buy it but only if Xi decides to sell it and I don't know what he wants to do," he said.

Kevin O'Leary makes regular appearances on interviews and podcasts where he shares his opinions on topics of his expertise, like business, finance, and politics. His extensive knowledge was put on display on Shark Tank and ever since, his opinions have been sought after.

In his latest interview, Kevin stated that while TikTok surely was one point of discussion with China, it was not the priority. This was because there were discussions and negotiations on topics that held a lot more importance than TikTok.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary said about probable TikTok negotiations with China

The interviewer of the news channel said that Kevin, for a while, had been talking about the possibility of working out a deal with China to purchase TikTok. He stated that TikTok had a Chinese parent company and asked if its purchase deal could still be done with the current administration thinking of cutting ties with China.

Kevin said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping had to decide whether he would sell the video, accounts, or the brand. The investor added that Xi might even turn it off like he did in India. Giving an example of what happened in India, Kevin said that in 2020, they "just turned [the app] off."

He said people were upset about the change for five days, but eventually forgot about it. O'Leary stated that it could be the outcome TikTok gets in the US as well, adding that they wouldn't know what Xi was going to do. Having said that Kevin admitted that he would like to buy it if China was selling it.

The Shark Tank investor further explained that it didn't matter what ByteDance, TikTok's parent company wanted. He noted that they didn't have a say in the company's trade because the golden share was held by the Chinese President.

The investor said that was another thing that would become a part of the negotiations, alongside Trump and Xi's discussions.

"TikTok is at the bottom of the list of things that Xi and Trump want to deal with first, and then it simply may run out of time," O'Leary predicted.

He said this may happen because the idea that there would be a third extension of 75 days looked far-fetched. He added that the risk was that some attorney generals might call the exchange unlawful, and litigate against it, demanding $5000 per account. Their demand for such high amounts of money might keep the company from dealing.

In another view posted on the same day, Kevin discussed how China should also be held accountable for its breach of covenants in the World Trade Organization. In another clip from a Fox Business interview, Kevin spoke about the things the current administration should be focusing on negotiating with China. This included issues such as IP theft and access to their market, among others.

