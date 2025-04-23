"This too will pass" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary gives his honest opinion on Trump’s Federal Reserve policies

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary shared his views on Donald Trump’s approach to the Federal Reserve in an Instagram reel posted on April 22, 2025. The video was from his interview with CNBC, where he spoke about how Trump’s earlier comments about the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, could impact how people see the market.

O’Leary said it’s important for the government and the Fed to work well together and not be at odds. He also said the Fed should stay independent and not be influenced by politics. In the caption accompanying the reel,

"That sound bite was correct. You don't want to whack the Fed. That's a really bad idea. You want the Fed and the executive to be working together. The markets want an independent Fed. The whole world wants an independent Fed," O’Leary stated.

He further added that Powell has been handling his responsibilities well and that Trump would not remove him. Summing up his thoughts on the situation,

“This too will pass. Look for the signal, not the noise. It's the China deal that we're focused on now,” he wrote.

Kevin's message talked about the long-term thinking over short-term reactions, urging viewers to pay attention to broader economic developments.

Shark Tank mentor O'Leary explains why cooperation is key

In the CNBC clip shared via Instagram, Kevin O’Leary spoke about the dangers of undermining the Federal Reserve. Shark Tank mentor said that trying to control or influence the Federal Reserve could affect the financial markets. He also mentioned that trust in the Fed is very important for keeping the economy steady, not just in the U.S. but around the world.

Referring to potential disruptions in the debt market if investors perceive the Fed as politically compromised,

“The Fed maintains the debt market also and you don't want those bonds going wonky.,” he warned.

The Shark Tank investor clarified that although Trump has previously criticised Powell, it is unlikely that the Fed chair would be removed. “Powell has been great,” O’Leary said, suggesting that recent rhetoric will eventually be overshadowed by more pressing matters, like trade relations.

O'Leary reiterated the need to focus on larger economic indicators:

“Look for the signal, not the noise,” he said.

For him, one such signal is the ongoing trade dialogue with China, which he believes carries more weight for future market conditions. O’Leary’s statements encouraged stakeholders to consider the broader picture, especially when it comes to long-term fiscal governance.

O’Leary discusses trade policies and public focus on leadership

Kevin O’Leary spoke on CNN News Central about the public’s reaction to Donald Trump returning to office on April 22, 2025. He said that people should stop focusing on who the president is and start looking at the decisions being made.

“Let’s forget about the fact that he’s in the White House. There’s nothing you can do about it. Let’s focus on the policy and get stuff done,” he said.

O’Leary also talked about Trump’s approach to China. He shared that he has faced problems with Chinese companies in the past, especially with intellectual property theft.

“I’m an example of someone who’s really been screwed by the Chinese in I.P. theft and I’m kind of done with it,” he explained.

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary believes the U.S. needs to take a stronger stance on this issue and agrees with Trump’s use of tariffs. He also said the U.S. should work with other countries to make that strategy stronger. In his view, paying attention to trade policies and how they are handled is more useful than getting caught up in debates about the president’s personality.

