I was disappointed to see Corey get eliminated ahead of the Spring Baking Championship finale

Spring Baking Championship season 11 aired its much-awaited finale on May 19, 2025, where Priya emerged victorious and walked away with the $25,000 cash prize by defeating Lisa and Raveena in the finale. Corey, on the other hand, was another promising baker who missed out on the opportunity to make it to the finale after getting eliminated in episode 9 of the competition show.

Ad

It was disappointing to watch Corey exit the contest because he was arguably one of the most talented bakers in the competition. He had consistently proved his skills and won a significant number of challenges and advantages throughout the series. Therefore, it was disheartening to see a competitor as formidable and worthy as Corey get eliminated right before the finale.

I firmly believed he was more than capable of being one of the finalists competing for the $25,000 cash prize. Although he was eliminated, I do not think one bad cook can define his caliber. In episode 9 of Spring Baking Championship, Corey got eliminated, despite winning the pre-heat challenge.

Ad

Trending

For the main heat round, Corey had prepared an ice cream bomb cake with glow-in-the-dark decorations. While the taste was appreciated, the judges could not overlook the biscuit-like texture of the cake, which resulted in his elimination.

However, even then, Corey's consistent performance throughout the season, which not only displayed his skills but also his versatility to adapt to the challenges thrown his way, was enough to prove his capabilities. Therefore, to me, his elimination from the contest seemed premature, as I believe he deserved a spot in the finale.

Ad

Spring Baking Championship star Corey could have been the winner of the competition

Ad

It was more than heartbreaking to see a baker as skilled as Corey exit the competition at such a vital stage. According to me, he was one of the most deserving participants with a fair chance at winning the winner's title and the cash prize.

In episode 9 of the Spring Baking Championship, Corey showcased his competence and innovation by winning the pre-heat round, in which he prepared a baked vanilla meringue with coconut creme anglaise and mandarin salad. The dish also contained a sugar dome, which illustrated Corey's craftsmanship. The judges lauded his offering, calling it "magical."

Ad

"It's so well-balanced," Kardea Brown said.

However, things took a turn for the worse in the main round, where his Baba Au Rhum-inspired spiced cake with spiced rum, pears, and vanilla rum ice cream failed to impress the Spring Baking Championship panelists. Despite garnering praise for the dish's appearance and overall taste, he was heavily criticized for the "crispy" cake texture.

Ad

It ultimately led to his elimination, leaving many netizens disappointed, considering his success in the previous round of the episode.

According to me, Corey's journey on the show ended abruptly. I believe the judges could have granted him a chance, given his previous win in the episode and his overall performance in the series.

Corey went on a winning streak early in the show by winning two consecutive main-heat rounds. In episode 2, he earned his win by impressing the judges with a dark chocolate cake with cream cheese buttercream, orange marmalade, and brown sugar prosciutto, and in episode 3, he secured his second victory with his mango cheesecake with candied macadamia and coconut crust.

Ad

Ad

Corey's track record on Spring Baking Championship is a testament to the fact that he had what was needed to win the contest. In episode 5 of the show, he presented the judges with a re-imagined grasshopper pie that left a lasting impression on the experts. It earned him immunity, demonstrating his ability to innovate and redesign a memorable dish into something new.

In episode 8, he won the pre-heat round yet again, paired with Mary-Frances, when the duo prepared a butterfly-shaped Napoleon.

Ad

Consequently, to see him get eliminated after winning the pre-heat in episode 9 seemed unfair and disappointing. From a viewer's perspective, Corey deserved a spot in the finale of Spring Baking Championship because I believe he had more to offer and more skills to showcase.

Spring Baking Championship episodes are available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More