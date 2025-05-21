What led to Mary-Frances' elimination ahead of the Spring Baking Championship finale?

Spring Baking Championship season 11 concluded on May 19, 2025, by crowning Priya the winner, as she walked away with the $25,000 cash prize. Mary-Frances came close to entering the finale, but lost the spot to Raveena after failing to outperform her in a sudden-death bake-off, in which both had to make a dessert with a meaningful story.

Ad

Raveena and Mary-Frances faced off in episode 10 of Spring Baking Championship, aired on May 12, 2025, which ended on a cliffhanger. The finale began with host Jesse Palmer unveiling the bake-off results, declaring Raveena the winner of the round and Mary-Frances the loser.

Mary-Frances made a pavlova with a yuzu-curd center as a tribute to the chef she studied under during her apprenticeship. It was a well-balanced dessert that the judges appreciated. They were more pleased with Mary-Frances' growth throughout the competition and how she successfully balanced the acidity of the yuzu.

Ad

Trending

However, they were concerned about the bake of the pavlova, saying it needed a few more minutes in the oven. Consequently, Mary-Frances was eliminated from the show.

"Really clean": Spring Baking Championship judge Duff Goldman reviews Mary-Frances' pavlova

Ad

In episode 10 of Spring Baking Championship season 11, the final four bakers had to create strawberry-flavored fraisier cakes. Mary-Frances and Raveena failed to impress the judges with their cakes. So, they entered the sudden death battle, while Priya and Lisa advanced to the finale.

For the cook-off, Mary-Frances and Raveena had to prepare "a personal dessert that can fix everything." The bakers were given an hour for the battle, after which the judges, Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Nancy Fuller, would taste and review their dishes.

Ad

Raveena decided to make a cardamom spice cake with an orange-ginger curd and cardamom cheesecake, which would reflect her Indian roots.

"My mom is my inspiration for this cake. She is the first woman that I saw carry herself the way she does in the kitchen, and she carries herself with a lot of grace," she added.

Ad

On the other hand, Mary-Frances decided to bake a pavlova, drizzled with pink chocolate, filled with yuzu curd, topped with whipped cream, and decorated with fresh fruit. While speaking with Jesse, the Spring Baking Championship contestant revealed that she learned how to make a pavlova from the same Australian pastry chef who taught her how to make a fraisier gateau.

While judging Mary-Frances' dish, Kardea appreciated how the pavlova had a "nice height on it," and added that she liked the addition of fresh fruits. Nancy echoed a similar sentiment, saying the dish reflected the flavors of spring and looked "gorgeous."

Ad

"This pavlova is really clean. Your fruit is nice. I could use a glaze. 'Cause usually when I see fresh fruit like that, I just want a little something," Duff remarked.

After tasting the pavlova, he said the yuzu curd was "fascinating" because it was "not acidic at all." Although he liked the overall dish, he hoped it was a "little bit more done." The Spring Baking Championship expert pointed out that the inside was "still a little too wet."

Ad

Ad

Nancy echoed the critique, noting that the meringue needed a little crunch. However, she thought the yuzu curd was "delicious" and appreciated Mary-Frances for refining her palate. After tasting the pavlova, Kardea said:

"Technically, this is sound. It's pillowy-soft. It could use, maybe, a few more minutes, but I am so proud of you."

The Spring Baking Championship panelist commended her for finding her balance and evolving throughout the competition.

Ad

While deliberating the dishes, Duff said that he liked the flavor of Raveena's curd better than Mary-Frances', but liked the texture of Mary-Frances' curd better than Raveena's. Nancy mentioned that she disliked the addition of fruits in the pavlova and pointed out that it was underbaked.

After some thought, the Spring Baking Championship panelists sent Mary-Frances home before the finale, as they preferred Raveena's cardamom spice cake more than her pavlova.

Ad

Stream Spring Baking Championship episodes on Roku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More