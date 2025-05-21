“Super fun”— Spring Baking Championship fans react to the final challenge of the season

The finale episode of Spring Baking Championship season 11 was released on May 19. The previous episode saw Priya and Lisa advancing to the finals, while Raveena and Mary-Frances competed in a bake-off to decide who among them would go to the finals. Raveena won and moved to the finals, besides Priya and Lisa.

The trio was tasked with baking a Marie Antoinette-style Hair cake for the final challenge. In this one, they had to erect a vertical hair updo on top of a bald mannequin head, resembling the hairdo of the famous French queen.

It was a difficult challenge because it was heavily design-focused. While the competitors had to nail the looks of it, they also had to take care of the taste and the texture. Per the theme, they also had to incorporate floral flavours into their cake. Fans of Spring Baking Championship reacted to the challenge and how the contestants did in it, on X.

"This was a super fun challenge," a fan said.

"Marie Antoinette cakes! Super excited!" said another.

"Thank you #FoodNetwork #SpringBakingChampionship That could have gone any way. Wow, if there ever was a 3way tie it was this one!" added a third.

"The final cakes on #SpringBakingChampionship are INSANE! They all should be so proud!" wrote another.

Some fans of Spring Baking Championship expressed their opinions on the cakes the contenders baked.

"The peacock & feathers are fabulous!" an X user wrote.

"The ship! And the hair is so incredible!" another user wrote.

"I feel Priya’s lacks flowers, but is gorgeous of course," commented one.

"This year's #SpringBakingChampionship was the best ever by far. The finale was too hard to choose. All of the contestants were so likable and talented," wrote another.

How did the contenders do on the final challenge of the Spring Baking Championship season 11

While all three finalists were praised for the visuals of their desserts, there were other issues with their cakes, such as texture and taste. In the end, the three judges— Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman, and Nancy Fuller— decided to crown the contestants with the fewest mistakes, and that was Priya.

The judges loved how Raveena's cake looked. However, they weren't as impressed with how it was on the inside. They thought that the texture of the cake was crumbly, and at that point in the competition, they were expecting a more delicate crumb.

Lisa's cake was also appreciated for how it looked on the outside. However, when it came to the taste, the judges thought the flavours she used weren't properly balanced. The pistachio flavor she had given to her cake wasn't evident. All in all, her visuals didn't line up with the taste of her cake.

When it came to Priya's cake, the judges again appreciated how it looked. The professional chocolatier had tempered the chocolate to look like the French queen's hair updo. However, the judges thought the cake-to-filling ratio of her cake was off.

Nonetheless, all the flavors she used in the making went well with each other and tied the dish together. For this reason, she was crowned the winner of Spring Baking Championship season 11. With her win, she also bagged the $25,000 prize money.

For more updates on Spring Baking Championship, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @officialbakingchampionship.

