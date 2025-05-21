“I lost interest”— Spring Baking Championship fans react to Corey’s elimination before the finale

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale was released on May 19. The previous episode saw Raveena and Mary-Frances going into a bake-off at the end of the episode to decide who among them would advance to the finale. Raveena won and went ahead. She joined Priya and Lisa in the finale, who advanced without a bake-off because their dishes were deemed the best.

Corey was eliminated in episode 9, which was released on May 5. The skillful baker won the Pre-Heat challenge, which had him make an Ile Flottante. He didn't get any perks for this win while moving into the Main-Heat challenge, which he lost and was sent home.

While fans came to support all three Spring Baking Championship finalists on X, some of them missed Corey at the finale. They wished that the contestant were a part of the last episode and thought his elimination a couple of episodes before the finale was unfair.

"Didn't even watch the full episode, just watched the end to see who won, cause after Corey left, I lost interest," a fan said.

"Just watched last week's episode. I KNOW Y'ALL DIDN'T SEND COREY HOME! I SAW HIM WINNING! I almost don't want to watch the finale. I will but UGH," said another.

"THEY SENT COREY HOME BEFORE THE FINALE??????" added a third.

"Getting rid of Corey was CRAZY. #SpringBakingChampionship • Begrudgingly watching this finale," wrote another.

Along with Corey, fans of Spring Baking Championship also asked for justice for other contestants such as Lisa and Mary-Frances.

"Not impressed that they eliminated Corey and then Mary-Francis. JusticeforLisa. I don't think Priya should have won. Lisa has been top baker all season," an X user wrote.

"Absolutely... Corey and Lisa were clearly the best two all season. So annoying," another user wrote.

"I don’t even care who wins anymore. Bring back Corey and Mary-Francis!" commented one.

"Didn’t watch this sh*t since Corey was sent home but if Priya won, I’m not shocked. They picked her from week one, she was in the bottom almost every week, and they refused to send her fake *ss home. This was my final season of this bs," wrote another.

Why was Corey eliminated from the Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 9?

In the Spring Baking Championship episode 9, the contestants were asked to make an ice cream bomb cake with glow-in-the-dark decor. For this cake, they were asked to incorporate flavors of flambe cocktails. Most contestants were struggling with it because it was difficult to decorate an ice cream cake without letting it melt.

Corey introduced his dish as a play on Baba Au Rhum. It was a spiced cake with spiced rum, pears, and vanilla rum ice cream. While Kardea Brown liked the pear and the rum, paired with an orange scent, Nancy Fuller complimented how it looked.

While Duff Goldman praised the flavours and said he liked the spices and the rum, he pointed out that the texture of his cake was dense and crunchy. He expected it to be crumbly. Defending himself, Corey said that the cake hardened because the ice cream froze it.

After Corey left the stage, Duff examined the temperature of the cake and concluded that it wasn't frozen, which implied that Corey's cake was indeed faulty. He went to the bottom with Raveena. She was there because, like Corey, even her ice cream melted off. But the texture of her cake saved her and sent Corey home.

For more updates on Spring Baking Championship, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @officialbakingchampionship.

