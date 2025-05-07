Who was eliminated from Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 9? Details explored

Episode 9 of Spring Baking Championship Season 11 aired on May 5. In it, contestants made an Ile Flottante for the Pre-Heat Challenge and an ice cream cake for the Main-Heat. These classic desserts tested whether the bakers could handle old-school recipes as well as modern ones.

Corey's dish was ranked at the top in the Pre-Heat Challenge as his floating island was deemed the best. But even when he won the Pre-Heat he wasn't given any advantage with the Main-Heat Challenge.

In the Main-Heat Challenge, the contenders were asked to create an ice cream bomb cake with glow-in-the-dark décor. Raveena and Corey found themselves at the bottom of this challenge. And while the ice cream on top of Raveena's dessert melted off, it was the texture of her cake that saved her. The same wasn't true for Corey, so his journey on Spring Baking Championship was cut short.

How was Corey eliminated from Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 9?

The remaining contestants of the Spring Baking Championship, namely, Priya, Corey, Lisa, Mary, and Raveena, were asked to make an ice cream bomb cake with glow-in-the-dark décor and the flavours which were inspired by flambe cocktails. The glow-in-the-dark décor style of these desserts brightened them and made them look colourful in the dark.

Most of the bakers were struggling with the execution of this cake because some of their ice creams were melting, while others were facing issues with their décor. When Corey presented his dish to the judges, he introduced his cake as a play on Baba Au Rhum. It was a spiced cake with spiced rum, pears, and vanilla rum ice cream.

The Spring Baking Championship judge, Nancy Fuller, liked how it looked. She complimented the flowers on it and called it "magical". Kardea Brown said that her favorite part was the pear with the rum and the orange scent.

Duff Goldman said:

"Your cake's a little dense. It's crunchy. Is it supposed to be crunchy? It's a cake."

Corey said the cake hardened because of the frozen ice cream. Duff praised the flavors, especially the spices and rum. Later, in a confessional, Corey shared that the negative comments about the cake’s texture were discouraging.

After Corey exited the stage, Duff examined the hard cake and concluded that it was room temperature and not frozen like Corey claimed it to be. This implied that the cake's texture wasn't affected because of the ice cream on it. Nancy and Kardea agreed, with the latter saying that it had turned into a biscuit.

While putting Corey into the bottom, the host, Jesse Palmer announced that the judges didn't find any rum flavored ice cream in his cake, and said that his cake was overbaked to the point where it became crunchy.

After he was eliminated, Corey said in a Spring Baking Championship confessional that he had won many challenges and presented some great creations, so he definitely didn't want to go home.

For more updates on Corey from Spring Baking Championship season 11, fans can follow him on his official Instagram account, @urbanchefstable.

