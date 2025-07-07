“I don’t know how I’m going to feel”— Baddies Africa star Pretty P gets emotional as she leaves for her grandfather’s funeral

Baddies Africa episode 9 was released on July 6. During the episode, Pretty P shared with some of her cast members that her grandfather had passed away. Diamond the Body and Ivori consoled her as she revealed that she had to leave his funeral.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel once I get back home," said an emotional Pretty P.

She clarified that she didn't yet know if she would return to the show after attending the funeral or if she would stay back to be with her family. She, however, mentioned that people worked to get over such pain, which meant that the likelihood of her return was high.

Pretty P joined the franchise in the last season, i.e. Baddies Midwest. She stood her ground when she got embroiled in fights with the other newbies and soon earned the baddies chain, a stamp that confirms her continuation in the franchise.

What Pretty P shared about her grandpa's passing on Baddies Africa episode 9

When Diamond the Body, Ivori, and Pretty P hung out during the day, the latter revealed that her grandfather had passed away. She took to a Baddies Africa confessional that she had just heard that her "papa" had died and she wasn't going to miss his funeral for anything.

Diamond asked her if she had informed Natalie about the same, since Natalie was the showrunner and an executive producer for Baddies Africa, apart from being a cast member. Pretty P said that she hadn't told anybody about it and was going to tell everyone at once, but she wanted to tell them first.

Ivori wondered how people pull through sorrow like that. Pretty P stated that it was because people needed to work. She then got emotional in a Baddies Africa confessional and said that she didn't know if she was going to come back to the show. She said she wanted to be there but she didn't know how she would feel once she got home, stayed with her family, and saw her grandad in a casket.

"I don't know how I'd feel. I don't know if I make it to come back," she added.

Diamond told Ivori that Pretty P was strong so she would be alright. Ivori agreed and said that if she had been in her place, she would have been "bumped out" and would have left the place. She then took to a Baddies Africa confessional to say that Pretty P had a funeral to attend at her place, and it wasn't certain if she would return to the show, but she was about to leave for the funeral.

She agreed that Pretty had more important stuff to tend to than the show, so it was okay. She then told Diamond that there wasn't much one could say to people facing such situations.

What else went down on Baddies Africa episode 9?

With the opening of the episode, the ladies participated in a rap face-off and got ready to take over Johannesburg. They then went to a party. The next morning, Big Lex and Bad Dolly tried calling Summer because she missed her, but Summer didn't respond.

Towards the end of the episode, the baddies traveled to meet an African tribe. Once they were there, they learned their ways, greetings in their language, and shopped for souvenirs. At the end of the trip, several cast members took to confessionals to say that the visit made them feel grateful for their culture.

For more updates on Baddies Africa star Pretty P, fans of the show can follow the star on her official Instagram handle, @msprettyp_.

