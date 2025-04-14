Baddies Midwest season 6: Age of all cast members explored

Baddies Midwest season 6 premiered on November 3 last year, featuring a mix of returning original baddies and new cast members. As part of their signature ritual, they toured several cities across the US. They cheered fans at clubs while having fun, and at the same time, settled scores straight with one another by getting into physical fights.

With more than 20 baddies in total, fans of the show find it hard to keep track of their whereabouts and backgrounds. This information is needed to understand the root of their feud with others or to enumerate the kind of influence they have individually.

Below is the list of 19 main baddies from Baddies Midwest, who played remarkable roles in the season, segregated age-wise.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order

The cast of Baddies Midwest

1) Ahna Mac (24)

Ahna from Baddies Midwest (Image via Instagram/@macdaddyahna)

Ahna hails from Plainfield, New Jersey. Over the episodes, Ahna comes off as a force to be reckoned with, with her to-the-point answers and her alliances with Jela and Biggie. Apart from her career on the show, Ahna is also building a business.

2) Emma Alayo (24)

The 25-year-old Emma (Image via Instagram/@emma.alayo)

Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Emma Alayo has made a place for herself on Baddies Midwest. She is involved in social media marketing and entrepreneurship. In the season, Emma was seen getting into several confrontations with the members of the show, especially Summer.

3) Pretty P (25)

Pretty P from Wisconsin (Image via Instagram/@msprettyp_)

This baddie comes from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She joined as a newbie this season and stayed, forging alliances and not hesitating to fight the ones that bothered her. Pretty P is also an influencer and model.

4) Jaidyn Alexis (25)

The 26-year-old Jaidyn (Image via Instagram/@officiallyjaidynalexxis)

Jaidyn is from Los Angeles, California. She has been featured in headlines before as a partner to her longtime boyfriend, rapper Blueface. She is also the CEO of Babyface Skin & Body.

5) Yoshi (25)

Yoshi from Chicago (Image via Instagram/@yoshiibankss)

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Yoshi is also a new cast member on Baddies Midwest. With her feisty personality, Yoshi quickly made her mark on the show. Yoshi is also known for hit songs such as Like Me and Big Pressure.

6) Tinkaabellaaa Williams (26)

Tinkaabellaaa from Baddies Midwest (Image via Instagram/@tinkabellaaaaaa)

Tinkaabellaaa comes from Philadelphia, Pensylvania. She joined the show with a loyal social media following, so it didn't take her long to create waves as a baddie. Tinkaabellaaa left a mark on the audience with her entertaining abilities at the club.

7) Ivori (26)

The 26-year-old Ivori (Image via/@ivori_babu)

This Las Vegas, Nevada resident shone quickly on the Baddies Midwest season because she didn't spare anyone who spoke badly about her. At the same time, she formed valuable alliances. Ivori has previous experiences in the reality TV world, including South Central Baddies, Greek Life, and Young and Reckless.

8) Jazmin Re'Nae (26)

Jazmin from Detroit (Image via Instagram/@zeusnetworkbaddies)

Coming from Detroit, Michigan, Jazmin's fresh face inspired the other baddies because she had big aspirations. She has been growing her own brand, too. Like many of her cast members, even Jazmin got into tiffs with Summer.

9) Scotty Ryan (27)

Scotty from Charlotte (Image via Instagram/@scotlyndryan)

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Scotty joined the franchise during Baddies South. Besides being on the show, Scotty owns a fitness business. Throughout the ongoing season, she had to prove multiple times that she belonged to the franchise, and she did.

10) Badd Dolly (27)

Badd Dolly from (Image via Instagram/@therealbaddolly)

Ridgeland, Mississippi, is Badd Dolly's hometown. She was an original cast member, but she left the show after suffering a seizure. She reappeared as a judge on Baddies Africa.

11) Biggie (27)

Biggie, the veteran cast member (Image via Instagram/@pvd_biggie)

Biggie is from Providence, Rhode Island, and is a favorite among Baddies Midwest fans. In the latest season, she was seen standing up for her best friends, Ahna and Jela. Biggie, too, has several business interests and works as a promoter and entrepreneur.

12) Tesehki (27)

The Maryland resident Tesehki (Image via Instagram/@tesehki)

Tesehki was already a star because she was the sister of rapper Sukhiana. Hailing from Jessup, Maryland, Tesehki attained fame through Baddies Midwest. In addition to the show, she is also working on her music career.

13) Summer None Other (28)

Ohio resident Summer (Image via Instagram/@thezeusnetworkbaddies)

Summer came from Columbus, Ohio, and quickly became a topic of internet frenzy through the show. She became known for her temper, her fights, and her alliance with Big Lex. Her name frequently came up in every dispute of the show, which made her unforgettable.

14) Diamond The Body (29)

Diamond The Body (Image via Getty)

Coming from Miami, Florida, Diamond the Body was already known for her provocative music. She fought with Rollie in the very first episode of Baddies Midwest, but quickly realized her mistake and apologized to her. This stayed with the fans as Diamond proved that she was able to rise above her ego.

15) Jela (29)

Jela from Baddies Midwest (Image via Instagram/@thejelaminah)

This fashion entrepreneur is a veteran, as she previously appeared in Baddies South. This Houston, Texas resident quickly gained favor because she made it clear that she was there to win and not to fight about petty things. Jela also has a business mindset and is known for her fashion style.

16) Big Lex, Not The Little One (30)

Big Lex from Ohio (Image via Instagram/@iambiglex__)

Coming from Akron, Ohio, this newbie instantly integrated into the baddies' cast due to her honest and to-the-point opinions. She also earned the baddies' chain relatively quicker than the other newbies. Big Lex's fight with Ivori on the show garnered a lot of media attention.

17) Rollie Pollie (32)

The 32-year-old Rollie (Image via Instagram/@rolliepolliexoxo)

Rollie, from Las Vegas, Nevada, is also a veteran cast member of the franchise. In the recent season, Rollie picked fights with people who called her out, but was never an aggressor herself. She immediately engaged the audience by getting into a fight with Diamond in the very first episode.

18) Akbar V (34)

Akbar from Baddies Midwest (Image via Instagram/@iamakbarv)

Akbar was also known for her appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, another reality TV show. She entered as a newbie and became known for her unapologetic opinions, confrontational abilities, and supportive nature. Her hometown is Atlanta, Georgia.

19) Natalie Nunn (39)

Natalie Nunn(Image via Getty)

Natalie is well-known to every Baddies fan as she has been running the show since Baddies Atlanta. She became famous in 2009 through Bad Girls Club and later built a reality TV empire, which included multiple Baddies seasons. Natalie hails from Concord, California.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest are released on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Zeus.

