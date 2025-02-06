"I don’t want to do this" — Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Brody Jenner opens up about the initial hesitation to join the show

In a February 4 interview with Bustle, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Brody Jenner opened up about the initial hesitation he felt about joining the reality show.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this, this sounds hectic,’” Brody said.

However, after talking to his family and friends, he decided to give it a try. He admired people in the military, including his grandparents who served in World War II which inspired him to ultimately say yes to this new venture in his career. Jenner thought the experience would be valuable and help him understand what military training is like.

“This would be a great experience for me. Just to see what it’s all about,” Brody said.

For the unversed, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test puts celebrities through a tough 10-day military training simulation. Jenner was hesitant because the show sounded intense.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's Brody opened up about fatherhood and overcoming misconceptions

Brody Jenner was initially hesitant to join the third season of the social experiment presented in the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. However, he had a competitive streak that motivated him to participate. Growing up in California, Brody was involved in various sports and excelled in board sports and water activities.

“I was gifted in athletics, and I’m very competitive. I don’t give up easily,” Brody claimed.

Brody's athletic ability and competitive nature drove him to push through challenges. He also credited physical activity with helping him manage his attention deficit disorder. Brody believed that his athletic potential was not fully utilized, partly because his parent, Caitlyn, was not always present to encourage him.

Despite this, Brody recognized that he had a natural talent for sports, which was evident in his family's athletic background. Brody had a lot of experience filming TV shows, but he found Special Forces: World's Toughest Test to be particularly authentic. He claimed that some of the challenges were even tougher and longer than they appeared on the show.

As someone familiar with reality TV production, Jenner expected some manipulation or editing tricks. However, he was surprised to find that the reality show was filmed in a single take, without any retakes or pauses. This approach was a departure from his previous experiences on shows like The Hills.

Brody Jenner also mentioned in the interview that his life now centers around his daughter. He believes that working too much can be harmful, and since becoming a father, he wants to spend more time with his child.

“My life just revolves around my daughter. I think you can work yourself to death. But now that I’ve had a daughter, I want to make more time to be there for her, especially at this time in her life.” expressed Brody.

Jenner spends his summers traveling for DJ gigs and promoting his tequila seltzer brand, Mamitas. However, he spends his winters in Hawaii with his family. During this time, he focuses on filming videos of his daughter surfing and making music. Jenner works hard for most of the year, but he takes a couple of months off to relax and spend time with his loved ones without any distractions.

Brody Jenner, star of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, has long been bothered by the misconception that he's a trust-fund kid. He clarified that his father, Caitlyn, didn’t provide child support, and he received no financial help.

Despite sharing a last name with his sisters Kendall and Kylie, Brody emphasized that he worked hard for his own success, separate from his family's wealth and fame.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test concluded its season 3 with a double-part finale on February 5.

