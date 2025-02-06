"I hurt somebody" — Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Cam Newton opens up about infidelity

Cam Newton shared personal details about his family on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. In the season 3 finale, which aired on February 5, the former NFL player admitted that his infidelity damaged his relationship with his oldest daughter, Shakira. Newton helped raise Shakira during his relationship with her mother, Kia Proctor.

However, their relationship ended in 2019 after Cam had a child with another woman, La Reina Shaw. Cam acknowledged that his actions hurt those close to him. Cam explained that he was in a long-term relationship when he had a child outside of it. This situation affected his relationship with Shakira, who struggled to understand why he cheated on her mother.

Cam stated that he is still dealing with the consequences of his actions.

"The vulnerableness was having a child outside the relationship. I know I hurt somebody, but I didn’t want what I created to be a secret, either. But all the while, too, my relationship with my oldest daughter suffered and is suffering from that," revealed Cam Newton.

Cam took responsibility for his mistakes, saying that having a child outside of his relationship was a difficult experience. Cam emphasized the importance of being accountable for his mistakes, especially when it comes to his children.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's Cam opened up about the struggles of providing for his children

Cam Newton expressed his desire for his children to know that he cares about them, despite having a strained relationship with his eldest child. Cam has seven children with three different women, including four with his ex-partner Kia Proctor. Cam previously opened up on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test about how his life changed after leaving the NFL in 2021.

He struggled to provide for his children in the same way he did when he was playing football. Newton felt hurt by his reduced ability to provide for his family.

Newton acknowledged that he had to adjust to a new reality. He realized that he couldn't be the same provider he was during his NFL days. Newton recognized that he had to make changes to prepare for the next chapter of his life.

“It hurts me knowing that I can’t provide like I once did. It hurts thinking that I’m Superman, but in reality, I’m just a man," stated Cam.

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star continued:

"There’s a famous quote that says, ‘In order to get something that you’ve never had, you’ve got to do something that you’ve never done.’ At 35, I can literally say, ‘Okay, now I’m getting prepared for this next chapter of my life,’” concluded Cam.

Meanwhile, Fox's reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test pushed celebrities to their limits until its finale, which was released on February 5, 2025.

The show's intense training was led by four former Special Forces operatives. Contestants could only leave the show by quitting, getting injured, or being kicked out for poor performance.

After 10 long days, only two contestants made it to the end. The final challenge was the toughest. Alana Blanchard dropped out after being forced to listen to disturbing sounds while blindfolded. Cam Newton failed the interrogation test by revealing his identity too easily. Golden Tate also failed by refusing to give up his identity, even when it put someone else's life at risk.

In the end, Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole were the winners of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3. They completed the course and passed the selection process, proving themselves to be the toughest.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test concluded its season 3 with a double-part finale on February 5.

