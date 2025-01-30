"Kind of white as a ghost" - Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Carey Hart reveals his wife's reaction to his elimination

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 star Carey Hart exited the show in the Wednesday, January 29 episode, after tripping over a cable protector during a nighttime mud run. After medical evaluation confirmed his inability to continue, Hart reached his hotel room and contacted Pink at 3 am GMT.

Recalling his wife’s reaction to his exit in an interview with US Magazine, Hart stated:

"I FaceTimed her that night. At the moment I got hurt, it was probably around midnight…She'd known the period of the time of the show and probably in the back of her mind, she knows anytime my phone's going to ring before that last day, I'm going to be [hurt]. So her initial [reaction] — she was wide-eyed, kind of white as a ghost, asking, 'Are you alright?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, it's just my old body.'"

While Hart attempted to manage his initial wrist pain after completing the exercise, it was the increasing ankle swelling that forced his withdrawal.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestant Carey Hart calls wife Pink after midnight exit

In Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 7, the mud run exercise tested participants in dark conditions with limited visibility. Hart explained his vision became severely restricted as mud accumulated in his eyes during the intense workout. The 49-year-old athlete's foot caught on equipment protection materials during his second circuit.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star later acknowledged a momentary lapse in focus during the exercise in an exclusive interview with US Magazine. The fall affected his left ankle, which medical records indicated required major surgery. With a complete cartilage deterioration, his fusion surgery is scheduled for the upcoming year.

The medical team confirmed this prior ankle damage factored significantly into the injury's severity. The incident occurred at a critical location on the ankle, aggravating the pre-existing medical issue.

After the fall, Hart initially experienced wrist discomfort. Despite mounting pain, he finished the mud run segment. Following the cold exposure, the Special Forces contestant warmed up with a shower before undergoing medical assessment.

Upon confirmation from medical staff about his withdrawal, Hart made his way back to the hotel. The time zone difference complicated the situation as he accessed his secured phone.

Hart's children later watched his participation with particular interest. His daughter Willow, 13, focused on his emotional responses during each episode. His son expressed enthusiasm while viewing his father's performance.

Hart and Pink's relationship timeline explored

Hart’s wife Pink is an American singer-songwriter. They first connected in 2001 at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia when he was 26 and she was 21. After a brief separation in 2003, Pink proposed to Hart during his Pro 250 class finals race in 2005, and their marriage took place in Costa Rica in 2006.

In 2008, they announced a separation, but reunited in 2009. Their welcomed their daughter Willow in 2011, and son Jameson in 2016. Pink referenced Hart during her 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech, recognizing his role in her songwriting.

Hart openly discussed their relationship during his Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test appearance, highlighting their 19-year marriage. He noted their daughter's particular interest in watching his performance on the show, asking each week if he cried during filming.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 is airing on FOX and Hulu.

