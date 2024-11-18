"I had done everything he asked of me"— Sister Wives star Meri Brown on Kody ending their marriage

The reality series Sister Wives follows the journey of Kody Brown and his family, exploring the complexities of polygamous relationships. Over the years, fans have witnessed the ups and downs in Kody’s marriages, particularly with his first wife, Meri Brown.

Recently, Meri opened up about ending her 32-year relationship with Kody, sharing her side of the story in the November 17 episode of Sister Wives. As Meri prepared to move to Utah to focus on her business, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, she reflected on the many efforts she made to save her marriage.

She revealed that Kody had given her a 'list' of changes he wanted her to make, promising that it might improve their relationship. Speaking to the camera, Meri shared,

"I recognize now that he was like, there's nothing else I can ask. There's no other thing that I can use as an excuse of why I'm not working on this marriage with her because I had done everything that he asked of me."

Sister Wives star Meri's efforts to save the marriage

In her conversation with close friend Jenn Sullivan, Meri shared details of her journey to save her marriage. According to Meri, Kody presented her with a "list" of changes he wanted her to make, explaining that fulfilling these requirements could potentially improve their relationship.

Meri took this seriously, investing time and energy into meeting each of Kody's requests, hoping it would bring them closer. She explained,

"He asked me for some specific things. He had this list of things that he wanted me to do in order for us to work on our marriage. And once I completed that list, he was done [with me]," describing how she went along with everything he asked of her.

Once Meri completed each item on the list, however, she was met with disappointment rather than reconciliation. Kody had decided to end their marriage, regardless of her efforts.

Meri's Move to Utah in Sister Wives

After her marriage with Kody ended, Meri began planning her move to Utah, where she intended to focus on her business, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. During the episode, she informed Kody and Robyn of her decision, explaining that the move would allow her to concentrate on herself and her goals.

In their conversation in Sister Wives, Meri requested Kody's assistance with the relocation, humorously calling it her "severance package." While expressing some sadness about the change, Kody acknowledged that the move could be positive for Meri. He described the shift as "the end of an era" but admitted that he believed it would allow Meri to move forward.

Robyn also shared her perspective in Sister Wives, noting that although Kody had been emotional about Meri’s departure, this decision ultimately aligned with his choices. Robyn said,

"It's weird to me because I can see Kody's sad and he has gotten emotional several times about it, but this is what he chose."

According to Meri, the move to Utah would mark a significant step toward reclaiming her independence; she said,

"I think I'm just ready to be in control of my limbo land, and this is me being in control of that."

Kody mentioned that his relationship with Meri was special and added that she was his 'favorite ex-wife.' Fans can watch the new episodes of Sister Wives airing every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

