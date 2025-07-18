  • home icon
  • “I felt insufficient”- Back to the Frontier star Stacey reveals the hardships of living like it was the 1800s

“I felt insufficient”- Back to the Frontier star Stacey reveals the hardships of living like it was the 1800s

By Shweta Zaveri
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:28 GMT
Joaquin and Stacey Loper from Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@blended_and_winning)
Joaquin and Stacey Loper from Back to the Frontier (Image via Instagram/@blended_and_winning)

Back to the Frontier episode 2 was released on July 16. It saw Stacey and Joaquin Loper, and their two children adjusting to living life like they were in the 1800s. After the show premiered on July 10, the Lopers appeared on a podcast interview where they talked about their experience on the show and shared what it was like for their kids to live in the 1800s.

The TooFab podcast interview was released on July 11, in which the Lopers shared how they struggled without technology and with work. Stacey shared that she didn't struggle much without makeup because she didn't use much makeup anyway, but what she did struggle with was her hair.

"I felt insufficient," she said.

She added that her son kept telling her that she looked pretty, which got her through the whole thing. Joaquin also acknowledged how their children adapted to the format of the show and praised them for being the leaders they raised them to be.

What the Lopers said about their experience living in the 1800s on Back to the Frontier

The TooFab host asked the Lopers what it felt like to let go of technology in a world where everybody used their phones. She also asked what it was like to get their children to live without technology. Joaquin stated that it felt good to live without their phone; he didn't have any scam calls to receive, and nobody had access to him. He said he did miss the Sports Centre, but the experience was "great" for him.

youtube-cover
However, he admitted that it wasn't the same for their children. Stacey added that Landon, their 14-year-old, adjusted to the setting better than their 12-year-old, Maddox. She said that she, too, had a problem without the technology because she was involved in businesses through social media. However, she said she adjusted to the lifestyle eventually.

"I'm not being pulled on emotionally, mentally. I can be here for my family," said Stacey.
The host then asked what the hardest amenity was for them to live without. Back to the Frontier star Stacey said that it was her living situation, which included a bathroom, cooking, and cleaning. She said that when she didn't get those things, she wanted to hurry through the experience. She added that it was hard to let go of the conveniences that came with the 21st century, so she had to make a shift in her mindset to get used to them.

"The quicker you have a shift of mindset, the quicker that you're able to adapt to where you are," Stacey noted.

Joaquin explained that the work ethic of the 1800s was also much different from the work people do now. He said with the advent of technology, people got way more work done than before, which was also something they had to adapt to for the show.

Sharing the most precious moment they shared with their boys during the show, Joaquin said that it was during the harvest time. He stated that Landon showed leadership, a quality he always tried to instill in his children. Back to the Frontier gave him a chance to witness it firsthand.

He said that the boys' leadership and their voices shone on Back to the Frontier when they were leading for the family and not just for themselves. He added that seeing his 12-year-old baking and being there for his mom throughout the experience meant a lot to him.

"To know that we as parents have instilled some of these good values in them that was everything for me," he stated.

New episodes of Back to the Frontier season 1 are released on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Magnolia Network.

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle.

Edited by Shweta Zaveri
